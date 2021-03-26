Rashard Higgins knew where he wanted to be, and that made re-signing with Browns a 'no-brainer'

Rashard Higgins had options.

The veteran wide receiver tested the market during the first few days of free agency and fielded a handful of offers that would have taken him elsewhere. No matter the price, though, Higgins couldn't get what he would have with another season — his sixth — in Cleveland.

Ultimately, that's why it was a "no-brainer" to re-sign with the only team he's ever played for.

"I knew where I wanted to be, let's say that," Higgins said Friday in his first interview since re-signing with the Browns. "I knew where I wanted to be and obviously there were a lot of teams hitting on me and I had decisions. Why not be a Cleveland Brown?

"I feel like all of the pieces to the puzzle are in place. Why not? We just made a historic run, something that hasn't been done in 20 years."

Higgins, of course, was a central part of a season Browns fans won't soon forget.