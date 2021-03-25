Andrew Berry makes defensive versatility a priority in 1st week of 2021 free agency

Five days after adding Johnson, the Browns signed cornerback Troy Hill, Johnson's former Rams teammate who built a career year in 2020. Hill corralled three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — totaled 77 tackles and racked up 10 passes defensed as the Rams' top cornerback behind All-Pro star Jalen Ramsey.

Like Johnson, Hill was a vital part of the Rams' top-ranked defense in 2020. Like Johnson, Hill rarely left the field — he played 90 percent or more of the Rams' defensive snaps in all but one game last year.

Like Johnson, Hill has become one of the most versatile players in the league at their position.

"He can play man coverage, zone coverage, turn the ball over and is a sound tackler," Berry said. "We all viewed him as a really big part of the defensive success in Los Angeles this past year, and for us, the ability to have a corner that can play at a high level on both the outside and inside gives us a lot of flexibility with who we currently have on the roster and who we may add moving forward."

Berry made it clear before the 2021 offseason that he targets versatile players for his secondary. His biggest previous example, perhaps, was drafting safety Grant Delpit in the second round of the 2020 draft and immediately touting his success across several safety positions at LSU.

Delpit missed the entire 2020 season due to an Achilles injury suffered in training camp, but the Browns will undoubtedly use Delpit in a variety of looks and formations with their defense once he's back to full health.

"In terms of Grant's skillset, one of the things is we really feel like he can fit in any safety role because of his versatility," Berry said after drafting him. "I think it would be unfair to task him as just a free, just a strong or just what we would call a big nickel. The appeal is that he really does have the modern-day safety skillset from a coverage standpoint because of that versatility. That is something that we are really excited to have."

Delpit's pairing with Johnson and Ronnie Harrison Jr. at safety and Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Hill at cornerback could turn the Browns defense into one of the most schematically diverse units in the league. That's what defensive coordinator Joe Woods hoped to accomplish his first season with the Browns, but season-ending injuries to Delpit and Williams, who missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, and other secondary players limited the possibilities.

Berry ensured Woods will have ample versatile depth in his secondary, and those positions weren't the only ones that he felt needed adaptable players.

Before Hill, the Browns signed linebacker Anthony Walker, who recorded 321 tackles in his final three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and ascended as one of the biggest leaders of the locker room. The Browns loved Walker for how he glued the Colts defense together, and they also valued him for his speed, which made him effective at both stopping the run and being used in pass coverage.

In other words, they loved him for his versatility.

"The name of Anthony's game is really speed and instincts," Berry said. "He is one of the fastest linebackers in the league. He's a very quick processor and is very smart. We think he's a guy whose range and tenacity fits really well with how we view the modern day linebacker. We also think that he's a good cover guy, specifically with his ability to match running backs out of the backfield."