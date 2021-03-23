The Browns' 9 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are now set

Starting at No. 26 and ending all the way at No. 257, the Browns know exactly where they'll be picking in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cleveland holds nine selections in this year's draft, and the picks were recently finalized after the league distributed a slew of compensatory picks to qualifying teams. The Browns did not receive any for a third straight year because of their free agent activity in March 2020.
The Browns hold their own picks in the first four rounds to go along with an additional third-rounder from the Saints (2020 draft trade) and a fourth-rounder from the Eagles (Genard Avery trade). They sent their fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in the trade that landed S Ronnie Harrison and their seventh-round selection to Denver (FB Andy Janovich trade) but have both of those rounds covered thanks to trades with the Rams (Austin Corbett) and the Bills (Wyatt Teller), giving them at least one pick in each of the draft's seven rounds.
The 2021 NFL Draft, set for April 29 - May 1, will be hosted right in the Browns' backyard in downtown Cleveland. The league recently unveiled numerous details about the event, and fans can sign up for the most up-to-date information on dates, activities and more when they visit NFL.com/2021Draft.
Here's a breakdown of when the Browns are scheduled to be on the clock.
1st round
26
2nd round
27-59
3rd round
26-89
28-91 (via New Orleans)
4th round
5-110
27-132
5th round
25-169 (via Los Angeles Rams)
6th round
27-211
7th round
30-257 (via Buffalo)