The Browns' 9 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are now set

The Browns hold their own picks in the first four rounds to go along with an additional third-rounder from the Saints (2020 draft trade) and a fourth-rounder from the Eagles (Genard Avery trade). They sent their fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in the trade that landed S Ronnie Harrison and their seventh-round selection to Denver (FB Andy Janovich trade) but have both of those rounds covered thanks to trades with the Rams (Austin Corbett) and the Bills (Wyatt Teller), giving them at least one pick in each of the draft's seven rounds.