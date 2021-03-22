City of Cleveland eager to 'provide for fans,' become central hub of 2021 NFL Draft

Peter O'Reilly has always used one word to describe what the NFL Draft means to the league and football fans around the world: hope.

For the 32 teams, the draft offers a chance to add promising youth and potentially change the trajectory of their franchises. For fans, the event is the biggest spectacle the NFL hosts between the previous Super Bowl and Week 1 of the following season. For hundreds of players, the draft will become the biggest day of their lives and offer an opportunity to leave a legacy in football.

"The draft every year is about hope," said O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. "It's about fans having hope of new players entering their teams. It's about the weather turning better in parts of the country and the hope that comes with that."

On April 29, the city of Cleveland will become the epicenter of hope in the NFL. The city is hosting the 86th annual NFL Draft from April 29-May 1, but the "hope" that stems around this year's draft will hold a much more significant meaning.

The NFL announced Monday that it plans to hold fans, prospects and executives from across the league for festivities surrounding the draft, which will be set on the backdrop of Lake Erie and will feature iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Those plans are a stark contrast to what the NFL was able to do last year under the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the league to conduct the draft from an entirely virtual setting. Now, thanks to Ohio's vaccination rates and advancements for safer in-person activities, the league was happy to announce that the draft will look much closer to "normal" when it comes to Cleveland.