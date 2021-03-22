Anthony Walker eager to 'do my small part' to help Browns defense ascend

Now, Walker is hoping to help the Browns reach an even higher level in 2021. He was one of several defensive free agents Cleveland signed last week at the start of free agency, and it's not hard to see why the Browns wanted to add Walker to their linebackers room based on his first four NFL seasons.

Walker became one of the most consistent tacklers on the Colts since he became a full-time starter in 2018, his second NFL season. Since Week 1 that year, Walker has amassed 321 tackles and has starred alongside All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard in helping the Colts build one of the best linebacker groups in the NFL.

Most people would point to Leonard as the glue of the Colts linebackers room, and they're right — Leonard has at least 120 tackles in each of his first three NFL seasons — but Walker's importance to the defense steadily grew over his final years, too, and the reactions from his former teammates after news broke of Walker's departure proved it.

Leonard posted several tweets showing his emotion and said "If y'all actually understand the impact he has on a locker room!" Cornerback Kenny Moore also said "you'll never understand the affect a teammate can have on another."

Translation: Walker was a massive leader.

"I'm definitely appreciative of their outpouring comments and the love and respect we have for another," Walker said. "It's definitely great to have the respect of your peers and close friends."

But the Browns need a player like Walker in their linebackers room.

2020 third-round pick Jacob Phillips and Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, two players entering their third NFL season, are all still developing and are poised to take big leaps in 2021. Walker, as well as nine-year veteran Malcolm Smith, should help ensure the linebackers have all the leadership they need.