Anthony Walker eager to 'do my small part' to help Browns defense ascend

Mar 22, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Anthony Walker knew by Week 5 last season the Browns were going to make the playoffs.

Walker was on the other side of the field with the Indianapolis Colts, who were 3-1 and entered the game with one of the best defenses in football. As a linebacker, Walker had a front-row seat to the array of weapons the Browns had on offense. When he was off the field, he watched the Browns defense deliver two interceptions and a sack to shut down the Colts for a 32-23 win.

So when Walker spoke with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski last week after signing with Cleveland, he brought those memories up first.

"When I spoke with Coach Stefanski, I told the guys in our locker room that that's a great football team over there," Walker said in his introductory Zoom call with local reporters. "When you can stop the run and run the football, you can put yourself in position to be successful in the NFL."

Now, Walker is hoping to help the Browns reach an even higher level in 2021. He was one of several defensive free agents Cleveland signed last week at the start of free agency, and it's not hard to see why the Browns wanted to add Walker to their linebackers room based on his first four NFL seasons.

Walker became one of the most consistent tacklers on the Colts since he became a full-time starter in 2018, his second NFL season. Since Week 1 that year, Walker has amassed 321 tackles and has starred alongside All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard in helping the Colts build one of the best linebacker groups in the NFL.

Most people would point to Leonard as the glue of the Colts linebackers room, and they're right — Leonard has at least 120 tackles in each of his first three NFL seasons — but Walker's importance to the defense steadily grew over his final years, too, and the reactions from his former teammates after news broke of Walker's departure proved it.

Leonard posted several tweets showing his emotion and said "If y'all actually understand the impact he has on a locker room!" Cornerback Kenny Moore also said "you'll never understand the affect a teammate can have on another."

Translation: Walker was a massive leader.

"I'm definitely appreciative of their outpouring comments and the love and respect we have for another," Walker said. "It's definitely great to have the respect of your peers and close friends."

But the Browns need a player like Walker in their linebackers room. 

2020 third-round pick Jacob Phillips and Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, two players entering their third NFL season, are all still developing and are poised to take big leaps in 2021. Walker, as well as nine-year veteran Malcolm Smith, should help ensure the linebackers have all the leadership they need. 

How can he do that? Well, as a middle linebacker — also known as the MIKE — Walker will be in charge of not only positioning the other linebackers, but the rest of the defense on each snap. Walker earned the respect of teammates for carrying those roles in Indianapolis and watching hours of tape each week to ensure no look from the opposing offense would throw them off.

He's bringing the same mentality to Cleveland.

"On gameday, you're not really surprised on the field when a team does something," Walker said. "I want to make sure we're lined up and ready to go against anything the offense can present against us. I listen to my coaches more than anything. I'm making sure I'm on the same page with the defensive coordinator, but also on the same page with my teammates."

Walker's leadership and communication is exactly what the Browns need for a defense that will have plenty of new faces in 2021. With the potential for several new starters across each position, the Browns will rely on Walker to pick up the playbook quickly and deliver the same consistent tackling skills that helped him ascend in Indianapolis.

If Walker does that, he'll see the same level of success he remembers watching on the other side of the field against the Browns last season. He knows Cleveland has a winning formula to football, and now he has an opportunity to be a part of it.

"They play good complementary football on offense and defense," he said, "so I'm just happy to be a part of this organization and do my small part to be successful."

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs past Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) after making a catch and taking the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs past Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) after making a catch and taking the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker #54 is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker #54 is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) warms up on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) warms up on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) spins away from Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) spins away from Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) is defended by Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) is defended by Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) wears a helmet with the name of Trayvon Martin in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jet in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) wears a helmet with the name of Trayvon Martin in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jet in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker signs his jersey to swap with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Steelers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker signs his jersey to swap with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Steelers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (50) following an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (50) following an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) tries for more yards as Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (50) defends in the second half of an NFL football game , Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. He was ruled down at the one-yard line (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) tries for more yards as Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (50) defends in the second half of an NFL football game , Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. He was ruled down at the one-yard line (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) closes in on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) closes in on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (50) dives for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (50) dives for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (1) reacts after causing a Pittsburgh fumble during the fourth quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York. Northwestern won 31-24. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (1) reacts after causing a Pittsburgh fumble during the fourth quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York. Northwestern won 31-24. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) and defensive end Jihad Ward (51) celebrate after recording a sack on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, not pictured, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) and defensive end Jihad Ward (51) celebrate after recording a sack on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, not pictured, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) tackles New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) tackles New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 30-10. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 30-10. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

