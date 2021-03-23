5 things to know about new Browns DT Malik Jackson

7 / 20

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson speaks with reporters after NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla. The Associated Press surveyed 56 of the 59 black players at last weekend's Pro Bowl game, asking them whether they or someone they knew have ever experienced racial profiling. "You can probably ask any black man out here and the answer is yes," said Jackson. "It's not like this is just starting today or a new thing. It's gone on for a long time." (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)