Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012

Mar 23, 2021 at 01:12 PM
Andrew Gribble

The Browns on Tuesday added some significant veteran experience to their defensive line with the signing of Malik Jackson.

Jackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Eagles, will enter his 10th year in the NFL in Cleveland, which will take a retooled defensive line into the 2021 season.

Jackson has appeared in 126 games, including 73 starts, dating back to his rookie season in 2012. He did not miss a single game from 2013-18, a stretch that saw him take over as an every-game starter with the Broncos during their 2015 Super Bowl season. He scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl 50 when he fell on a fumble in the end zone during the first quarter of Denver's 24-10 victory. 

Jackson signed with the Jaguars as one of the league's top free agents in 2016. He delivered back-to-back career highs with 6.5 sacks in 2016 and eight sacks in 2017 while posting 11 and 10 tackles for loss, respectively.

This past year, Jackson registered 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 15 games. For his career, Jackson has 35 sacks and 99 hits on the quarterback.

Jackson, a former fifth-round pick out of Tennessee, joins a Browns defensive line led by All-Pro Myles Garrett and anchored in the middle by veteran Sheldon Richardson. DT Andrew Billings, a free-agent signing last year, is back with the team after opting out for the 2020 season, and DT Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick in 2020, is set to enter his second NFL season. DT Larry Ogunjobi — a starter for the past three seasons — recently signed with the Bengals, DT Vincent Taylor signed with the Texans and DE Olivier Vernon, a starter for the past two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent.

Photos: Malik Jackson Through The Years

Check out photos of defensive lineman Malik Jackson

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, Fla.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee defensive lineman Malik Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012.
Tennessee defensive lineman Malik Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson reacts before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson reacts before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland.

Philadelphia Eagles' Malik Jackson (97) reacts after tackling Washington Football Team's Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Malik Jackson (97) reacts after tackling Washington Football Team's Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson speaks with reporters after NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla.
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson speaks with reporters after NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) tackles New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) is dragged down by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) is dragged down by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia Eagles' Malik Jackson during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Philadelphia Eagles' Malik Jackson during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019.

Denver Broncos' Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Denver Broncos' Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) poses for a portrait, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) poses for a portrait, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee defensive lineman Malik Jackson (97) pressures Middle Tennessee quarterback Jeff Murphy (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 24-0.
Tennessee defensive lineman Malik Jackson (97) pressures Middle Tennessee quarterback Jeff Murphy (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 24-0.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws as Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson (97) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws as Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson (97) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016.

Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson (97) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Detroit.
Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson (97) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Detroit.

Florida offensive lineman Jon Halapio (67) prepares to block Tennessee's Malik Jackson during an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011.
Florida offensive lineman Jon Halapio (67) prepares to block Tennessee's Malik Jackson during an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011.

Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Denver.
Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Denver.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson poses for a portrait in the NFL Studio in Culver City, Calif., on April 6, 2016.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson poses for a portrait in the NFL Studio in Culver City, Calif., on April 6, 2016.

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Denver.
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Denver.

