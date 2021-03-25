Andrew Berry breaks down Browns' 6 free agent additions, approach to 2021 offseason thus far

DT Malik Jackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Eagles, will enter his 10th year in the NFL in Cleveland. Jackson has appeared in 126 games, including 73 starts, dating back to his rookie season in 2012. He did not miss a single game from 2013-18, a stretch that saw him take over as an every-game starter with the Broncos during their 2015 Super Bowl season.

"Malik is a self-made defensive tackle who had been with Joe Woods in Denver before as well," said Berry, who overlapped with Jackson for a season in Philadelphia. "What we like most about Malik is his ability to impact the quarterback as an interior rusher. He played three-technique and has played what we call "the Big End." But what we love about him is his length, quickness and tenacity as an interior rusher to give us more of a presence in passing situations over guards and centers."

T Greg Senat comes to Cleveland after finishing last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Senat appeared in 10 games for Dallas and played almost exclusively on special teams. A sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, Senat spent the majority of his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve, first with the Ravens in 2018 and the Chiefs in 2019. He began the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad.

"He's a very physically gifted tackle who is still new to the sport. We thought he made a lot of progress on our practice squad last year and we tried our best to retain him when Dallas signed him to their active roster," Berry said. "We feel fortunate that we're able to get him back with Bill Callahan and Scott Peters and add him to the mix to compete for our fourth tackle job. We think he's a very physically gifted guy. He's very studious and is a hard worker, and he fits the profile for guys that usually do well for us."

On top of the new faces, the Browns retained a number of players from the 2020 team who entered the new league year as free agents. That group included multiple starters, including WR Rashard Higgins, LB Malcolm Smith and K Cody Parkey.

"We're all very thrilled to get guys like Rashard, Malcolm, JoJo (Natson) and Cody and guys like that back because it doesn't always work out that way," Berry said. "Those guys played a major role for us last year, and we look forward to the role they'll play for us in 2021."

Though the bulk of the Browns' activity in free agency is complete, the work to construct the best possible roster never ends. Berry said he would monitor the market while preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Browns hold nine selections, starting with the 26th overall pick.