Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agency moves affect projections?

Cleveland added 5 players to the defense over the past week

Mar 24, 2021 at 01:34 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Well, that was a busy week.

The new league year brought new faces to new places all across the NFL, and the Browns were very much active participants in the process. On top of retaining a number of their own players, the Browns added six players via free agency. Five of them play on the defensive side of the ball, as the Browns addressed each level with the signings of S John Johnson III, DE Takkarist McKinley, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker and DT Malik Jackson.

The Browns can continue adding to their roster in the coming days and weeks, but it likely won't come with the fury of the past seven days. That's why we're using today as a bit of a checkpoint of sorts as we scan the latest mock drafts and analyze how the Browns' latest activity impacted the predictions swirling around the team's No. 26 pick.

After the addition of five defensive players, is someone, anyone, ready to project the Browns to take an offensive player in the first round?

Not quite.

Here's the latest.

Bucky Brooks - NFL.com: DE Joe Tryon (Washington)

Of Note: Tryon, who opted out of the 2020 season, registered eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

Lance Zierlein - NFL.com: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Phillips began his college career at UCLA, briefly retired from football and then went on to shine at Miami.

Mark Schofield - Touchdown Wire: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: Schofield believes Owusu-Koromoah has the versatility to help the Browns as both a linebacker and defensive back.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Of Note: Collins had two pick-sixes out of the linebacker position in 2020.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Of Note: Rousseau posted a whopping 15.5 sacks in 2019 before opting out for the 2020 season.

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Edwards believes the Browns need more long-term options at DE opposite of Myles Garrett.

The Athletic Beat Writers: DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Of Note: Early in the mock drafting process, Rousseau was regularly pegged for the top half of the first round.

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.com: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Of Note: Kiper is sticking with the popular pick in early mock drafts despite the Browns re-signing Malcolm Smith and adding Anthony Walker.

Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: This is based off the most common picks in PFF's mock draft simulator.

Michael Renner - Pro Football Focus: DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Of Note: Renner says "Oweh is a different caliber of athlete from even the other freaks in the class."

Tim Bielik - Cleveland.com: DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Of Note: Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum recently compared Ojulari to Bud Dupree.

