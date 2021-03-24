Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agency moves affect projections?

Well, that was a busy week.

The new league year brought new faces to new places all across the NFL, and the Browns were very much active participants in the process. On top of retaining a number of their own players, the Browns added six players via free agency. Five of them play on the defensive side of the ball, as the Browns addressed each level with the signings of S John Johnson III, DE Takkarist McKinley, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker and DT Malik Jackson.

The Browns can continue adding to their roster in the coming days and weeks, but it likely won't come with the fury of the past seven days. That's why we're using today as a bit of a checkpoint of sorts as we scan the latest mock drafts and analyze how the Browns' latest activity impacted the predictions swirling around the team's No. 26 pick.

After the addition of five defensive players, is someone, anyone, ready to project the Browns to take an offensive player in the first round?

Not quite.