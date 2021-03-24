One week later, which free agents are still available?

The Browns have been busy, but the work never stops.

The work so far, though, has been substantial.

Cleveland added six players via free agency, a group that includes five on the defensive side of the ball. S John Johnson III leads the way for a quintet that conceivably hits every position — defensive end (Takkarist McKinley), defensive tackle (Malik Jackson), linebacker (Anthony Walker), cornerback (Troy Hill) and safety (Johnson). The Browns also added T Greg Senat and retained five of their own free agents — WR Rashard Higgins, LB Malcolm Smith, WR JoJo Natson, K Cody Parkey and LB Elijah Lee.

They're among the hundreds of players around the league who have solidified their status for the 2021 season. Still, a number of talented players remain on the market, and you can bank on many of them making an impact somewhere this season. (A reminder: Higgins didn't re-sign with the Browns until early May last year).

Here's the lay of the land one week into the new league year. We're breaking it down position by position and highlighting some of the most notable names.

WR/TEs

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs - Watkins hasn't been as big of a producer as he was in his first three seasons with the Bills and has missed at least six games in three of the last five years.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers - He built a strong connection with Tom Brady but doesn't appear to have the same elite skills from his days with the Steelers.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears - His talents always shine brightest in the return game and can be used both at running back and receiver.

Golden Tate, Giants - With New York adding Kenny Golladay on a big deal, Tate is almost certainly headed elsewhere for 2021.

Other notable WRs: Adam Humphries, Marquise Goodwin, Willie Snead, Danny Amendola, Alex Erickson