Browns Mailbag: What are the biggest remaining areas of need after free agency?

The Browns have fortified their defense. Will this draft be a means of obtaining depth in view of all the injuries last season? And with nine draft picks, what are the biggest needs? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

The Browns, just like last year, ensured they wouldn't enter the draft with any glaring needs thanks to some robust action in free agency. Yes, Cleveland still needed a left tackle when it entered the 2020 draft, but its signing of Jack Conklin lessened the urgency just a touch.

The lay of the land in 2021 was much different for a variety of reasons — the biggest, of course, being the Browns were coming off one of their best seasons in a generation and didn't have quite the list of needs it had to address just one offseason earlier. The other big difference? The Browns didn't have much work to do on the offensive side of the ball, allowing EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry to put the defense squarely into focus. The result? The Browns added a potential starter at all five positions on defense with the signings of S John Johnson III, DE Takkarist McKinley, LB Anthony Walker, CB Troy Hill and DT Malik Jackson. Those acquisitions, on top of the retention of a number of key players from last season, open up the Browns' options in the 2021 NFL Draft, allowing them to truly add the best players available who will make the roster even better in 2021 and beyond.

That's a long way of answering the first part of your question. Last year's injuries have nothing to do with it. The Browns are always looking to fortify all of their positions with depth and talent when they make picks in the draft. This year will be no different in that regard. Perhaps the only difference is Cleveland is now in a position where it can feel pretty good about the talent on hand at most areas on the roster.

Now, let's get to those biggest needs — something we discussed in detail on the latest episode of Best Podcast Available.

My personal list (Disclaimer: Not the Browns' official list) hasn't changed much in the wake of the Browns' free agent signings. The top five are all on defense, and defensive end/pass rusher remains at the top even after the signing of McKinley, who could be poised for a bounce-back season in a new environment. The Browns will continue to look for more depth and talent at the position after the release of Adrian Clayborn and potential loss of Olivier Vernon to free agency. The Browns already have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Myles Garrett, but the more help they can give him on the opposite side of the line, the better off the defense will be.

Secondly, the cornerback position is always high on any team's list, and the Browns are no different. Hill helps the Browns out in a big way in the slot and he's also more than capable on the outside if necessary. Still, there's been more subtraction than addition up to this point, as Terrance Mitchell, Kevin Johnson and Tavierre Thomas have signed deals elsewhere. Cleveland returns Greedy Williams, who was out for all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, but there's still room for more talent and depth at a position where no coach or general manager ever feels like they have enough.

From there, safety, defensive tackle and linebacker fall in an order that can differ depending on who you ask. The acquisition of Johnson was massive for the team's safeties, which return young and promising players Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and Sheldrick Redwine. Walker's signing, along with the return of Malcolm Smith, leaves the Browns in a solid position at linebacker and the addition of Jackson to defensive tackle, along with the return of Andrew Billings, should help ease the burden of losing three-year starter Larry Ogunjobi.