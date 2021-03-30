Browns to host Cardinals in 2021 as NFL adds 17th game to regular season schedule

The NFL also announced additional structure to its International Series. Starting in 2022, all 32 teams will be guaranteed at least one international game every eight years. The NFL will schedule up to four neutral-site games per year in a country outside the United States will focus initially on Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom. In addition, interested clubs can continue to volunteer to play home games internationally, as is currently the case.

With the addition of a 17th regular season game, the NFL reduced the preseason schedule from four to three games. Every team will host 10 games total in a given season, meaning teams that receive an extra home game during the regular season will only have one home preseason game.

The 17th game will rotate on an annual basis and pair teams that finished in the same place within their respective division in the previous season. It's yet to be determined which NFC division the Browns and the rest of the AFC North will be paired with in 2022 and beyond.

The NFL will announce its full regular season schedule later this spring.