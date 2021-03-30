Browns Mailbag: When would bolstering offense make sense in 2021 NFL Draft?

As promised, the second part to our Browns Mailbag from Friday, as the questions are furiously flowing into our inbox.

Browns made a bigger splash than expected with Free Agency. They retained most of their receivers including Hollywood Higgins, which is huge! They also re-signed Malcom Smith, who was a very good signing at linebacker last year, not to mention taking a flyer on a 1-year deal with Takkarist McKinley. Safety room looks fantastic after getting stud SS JJ3! Now it begs the question: Do Browns trade up to get "their guy" at DE, LB or CB? And what would it cost to trade into the mid-teens? Also, could the Browns make a surprise pick and take an offensive lineman in the second round? — Joe K., Lima

Lot to unpack here, but we love the enthusiasm. That's why your question(s) are getting the big answer treatment.

Let's start with the discussion about trading up from No. 26. The Browns certainly have the assets — nine picks, including multiple selections in the third and fourth rounds — to make a move up in the draft if they want. Teams with far less to offer have made significant moves and have typically parted with a mix of current and future assets to do so. As the Browns have learned on a number of occasions over the past few years, future picks can be acquired at a premium rate during the throes of the draft. Just last year, the Browns acquired a third-round pick in this year's draft from the Saints for simply moving back 14 spots in the third round and throwing in a late seventh-round pick during last year's draft.

It's understandable to wonder if the Browns are more likely to make such a move after a season like last year's and a free agency period like the one they just experienced. There's a feeling by some fans of being "one player away" after adding a number of potential starters to the defense and bringing back most everyone from the offense. General Managers, though, can't think that way. For the Browns, such a move would have to make sense for the team's present and future and include a player who fits the mold of what they want: smart, tough and accountable. EVP of Football Operations Andrew Berry has been adamant his front office will be "aggressive" in acquiring the kinds of players it believes can make the team better. He's yet to have to execute a trade to move up a significant amount in the early part of the draft to do it, but that doesn't mean he won't.