ESPN's Todd McShay explains his latest prediction for the Browns at No. 26

The next defensive end off the board? Rousseau to Cleveland.

"Rousseau is probably the second-best (edge rusher)," he said. "Some teams think he's the best edge rusher in this year's class. You can just see the athleticism and ability to finish and get home as a pass rusher. There's not many guys that can get home the way that he does."

Rousseau, who's 6-foot-6 and 266 pounds, opted out of the 2020 season but accrued plenty of draft stock in 2019, when he totaled 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 19.5 tackles for a loss. He became the next defensive beast out of the University of Miami, and he's always been mentioned as a potential first-round pick.

At the beginning of the offseason, Rousseau was widely mocked to fall several picks before the Browns had their first selection. But as more quarterbacks, wide receivers and other non-defensive end players rose up draft boards, the top-tiered edge rushers began to slide down.

Now, it appears much more likely for Rousseau to still be on the board.