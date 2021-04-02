Mock Draft Roundup

Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup: How have Pro Days impacted projections for Browns at No. 26?

A number of players linked to the Browns late in the 1st round have posted standout numbers at their respective Pro Days

Apr 02, 2021 at 12:55 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Earlier this week, we broke down the Pro Day performances of some of the top players linked to the Browns at No. 26. Most, if not all, were considered to be boosts to their respective draft stocks in the final weeks leading up to the first round.

Those efforts, combined with a couple of big trades in the top 10, caused a number of mock drafters to re-evaluate their previous picks and take another stab at how they see the first round shaking out.

Here's a look at how it affected their predictions for the Browns.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com: DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Of Note: Rousseau is one of the most intriguing athletes in this year's draft. He earned second-team all-state honors as a wide receiver in high school.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Phillips posted a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, an impressive time for someone his size.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Of Note: Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season, had an impressive Pro Day and wowed scouts with his blazing speed in the 40.

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com: DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Of Note: Barmore also had a solid Pro Day showing and moved particularly well at 310 pounds.

Pete Prisco - CBSSports.com: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Prisco liked the Browns' offseason moves in the secondary but believes Myles Garrett needs more help on the D-line

Eric Edholm - Yahoo! Sports: DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Of Note: Paye impressed at his Pro Day with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a wingspan measurement of 78 inches.

Related Links

Cynthia Frelund - NFL.com: LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

Of Note: Perhaps no one had a better Pro Day than Davis, who posted a 42-inch vertical leap and ran an unofficial 4.37-second 40-yard dash.

Austin Gayle - Pro Football Focus: DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Of Note: Gayle points to Barmore's finish to his college career and the lack of depth in this year's class of DTs as a reason why the Browns should grab him at No. 26.

Lance Zierlein - NFL Network: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Zierlein says Phillips has a "rare skill set" off the edge.

Chad Reuter - NFL.com: LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

Of Note: ESPN's Field Yates recently called Davis one of the "fastest risers" in this year's draft.

Luke Easterling - Touchdown Wire: DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Of Note: He's been considered an athletic freak throughout his college career, and he put those traits on full display at a Pro Day that featured him running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.

Nate Davis - USA Today: DE Joe Tryon (Washington)

Of Note: Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Tryon "is not even close to his ceiling" during an interview at Washington's Pro Day.

Photos: The Browns 53 Man Roster

The Browns' offseason roster on April 1, 2021

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
1 / 71

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
2 / 71

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
3 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
4 / 71

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Matt McCrane (9) during practice on November 19, 2020.
5 / 71

Kicker Matt McCrane (9) during practice on November 19, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
6 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
7 / 71

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Switzer during practice on October 22, 2020
8 / 71

Ryan Switzer during practice on October 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Derrick Willies (16) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
9 / 71

Wide receiver Derrick Willies (16) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Lauletta during practice on November 4, 2020
10 / 71

Kyle Lauletta during practice on November 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
11 / 71

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
12 / 71

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
13 / 71

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
14 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Brian Allen during practice on January 13, 2021.
15 / 71

Brian Allen during practice on January 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 16, 2020
16 / 71

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
17 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
18 / 71

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
19 / 71

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
20 / 71

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
21 / 71

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
22 / 71

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
23 / 71

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
24 / 71

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
25 / 71

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
26 / 71

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
27 / 71

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
28 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
29 / 71

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
30 / 71

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020
31 / 71

Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
32 / 71

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
33 / 71

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
34 / 71

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
35 / 71

Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
36 / 71

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during practice on January 8, 2021.
37 / 71

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during practice on January 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
38 / 71

Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
39 / 71

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Greg Senat (67) during practice on October 1, 2020
40 / 71

Offensive tackle Greg Senat (67) during practice on October 1, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
41 / 71

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
42 / 71

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
43 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Guard Colby Gossett (71) during practice on December 26, 2019.
44 / 71

Guard Colby Gossett (71) during practice on December 26, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
45 / 71

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
46 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
47 / 71

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
48 / 71

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 71

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
50 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
51 / 71

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
52 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Alexander Hollins during practice on January 13, 2021.
53 / 71

Alexander Hollins during practice on January 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
54 / 71

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
55 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Markway during practice on October 1, 2020
56 / 71

Kyle Markway during practice on October 1, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jordan Franks during practice on October 14, 2020
57 / 71

Jordan Franks during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
58 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
59 / 71

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
60 / 71

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
61 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
62 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
This is a 2020 photo of Andrew Billings of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
63 / 71

This is a 2020 photo of Andrew Billings of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
TCU offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
64 / 71

TCU offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
65 / 71

Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts center Javon Patterson (65) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
66 / 71

Indianapolis Colts center Javon Patterson (65) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Looking to bolster their pass rush to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns plan to sign free agent Takkarist McKinley, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
67 / 71

FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Looking to bolster their pass rush to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns plan to sign free agent Takkarist McKinley, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. The Cleveland Browns made their agreement with free agent John Johnson III official on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 adding the safety to a secondary that was ravaged by injuries in 2020 and lacked a seasoned leader.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
68 / 71

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. The Cleveland Browns made their agreement with free agent John Johnson III official on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 adding the safety to a secondary that was ravaged by injuries in 2020 and lacked a seasoned leader.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Kelvin Kuo
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill runs in an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns continued to upgrade their secondary by agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent cornerback Hill, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
69 / 71

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill runs in an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns continued to upgrade their secondary by agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent cornerback Hill, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland, which has improved its secondary, pass rush and linebacking corps this week in free agency. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
70 / 71

FILE - Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland, which has improved its secondary, pass rush and linebacking corps this week in free agency. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. When he hit free agency, Malik Jackson's list of teams the defensive tackle would consider signing with was short and they all had to fit one requirement. Super Bowl contender. The Browns were a match. Jackson signed with Cleveland and said free agent Jadeveon Clowney might want to follow his lead.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
71 / 71

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. When he hit free agency, Malik Jackson's list of teams the defensive tackle would consider signing with was short and they all had to fit one requirement. Super Bowl contender. The Browns were a match. Jackson signed with Cleveland and said free agent Jadeveon Clowney might want to follow his lead.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 3 new picks for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble adjust their selections after free agency
news

Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agency moves affect projections?

Cleveland added 5 players to the defense over the past week
news

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at the pre-free agency landscape for Browns at No. 26

Free agency begins Wednesday in conjunction with the start of the new league year
news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 3 different options for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble each have a different player pegged to the Browns at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: 2 new names start popping up in latest projections for Browns

A 'freaky' D-lineman from Michigan and a lights-out safety from TCU emerge as popular picks for Cleveland at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Big Ten well represented in latest batch of predictions for Browns at No. 26

The Browns will have plenty of options when they're on the clock with their 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Defense, defense and more defense projected for Browns at No. 26

12 mocks, 12 picks for Cleveland to go defense with its 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Early predictions for who Browns will take with 26th pick

The 2021 NFL Draft is just 2 short months away
news

ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0: Predictions for all 7 of Browns' picks

Jason Gibbs, Andrew Gribble and Nathan Zegura make their final predictions
news

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at what experts think Browns will do with No. 10 pick

We're just one day away from the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: All systems go with virtual draft just 9 days away

Cleveland is on the clock with the No. 10 pick
Advertising