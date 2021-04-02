Mock Draft Roundup: How have Pro Days impacted projections for Browns at No. 26?

71 / 71

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. When he hit free agency, Malik Jackson's list of teams the defensive tackle would consider signing with was short and they all had to fit one requirement. Super Bowl contender. The Browns were a match. Jackson signed with Cleveland and said free agent Jadeveon Clowney might want to follow his lead.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)