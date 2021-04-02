Mock Draft Roundup: How have Pro Days impacted projections for Browns at No. 26?

Earlier this week, we broke down the Pro Day performances of some of the top players linked to the Browns at No. 26. Most, if not all, were considered to be boosts to their respective draft stocks in the final weeks leading up to the first round.
Those efforts, combined with a couple of big trades in the top 10, caused a number of mock drafters to re-evaluate their previous picks and take another stab at how they see the first round shaking out.
Here's a look at how it affected their predictions for the Browns.
Of Note: Rousseau is one of the most intriguing athletes in this year's draft. He earned second-team all-state honors as a wide receiver in high school.
Of Note: Phillips posted a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, an impressive time for someone his size.
Of Note: Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season, had an impressive Pro Day and wowed scouts with his blazing speed in the 40.
Of Note: Barmore also had a solid Pro Day showing and moved particularly well at 310 pounds.
Of Note: Prisco liked the Browns' offseason moves in the secondary but believes Myles Garrett needs more help on the D-line
Of Note: Paye impressed at his Pro Day with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a wingspan measurement of 78 inches.
Of Note: Perhaps no one had a better Pro Day than Davis, who posted a 42-inch vertical leap and ran an unofficial 4.37-second 40-yard dash.
Of Note: Gayle points to Barmore's finish to his college career and the lack of depth in this year's class of DTs as a reason why the Browns should grab him at No. 26.
Of Note: Zierlein says Phillips has a "rare skill set" off the edge.
Of Note: ESPN's Field Yates recently called Davis one of the "fastest risers" in this year's draft.
Of Note: He's been considered an athletic freak throughout his college career, and he put those traits on full display at a Pro Day that featured him running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.
Of Note: Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Tryon "is not even close to his ceiling" during an interview at Washington's Pro Day.
