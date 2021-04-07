Mock Draft Roundup: Edge rushers, LBs and a new position appears with 3 weeks to go

If you thought some kind of consensus would emerge at this stage of the pre-draft process, you're out of luck.
Analysts all across the Internet continue to be divided about not just the players, but also the position the Browns could address with the No. 26 pick. This week's roundup sums up that point as much as any.
Two positions that have been popular picks — DE and LB — remain that way, but one — CB — has completely vanished. It is, perhaps, a byproduct of the recent positive buzz surrounding the top cornerbacks in this year's class, four of whom are being routinely projected to come off the board before the Browns are on the clock.
And then there's a brand new position included in this week's roundup, one we've yet to see pretty much anywhere since we started this exercise.
The good news: The guessing ends in just 22 days.
The best news: The announcement to end that suspense will take place in CLEVELAND.
Enjoy the Roundup!
Of Note: Davis is considered one of the fastest risers in the draft and recently moved up 11 spots in Jeremiah's power rankings, going from 35 to 24.
Of Note: Rank has Oweh coming off the board as his fifth pass rusher, trailing Gregory Rousseau, Azeez Ojulari, Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips.
Of Note: Wilson has Basham as his fourth pass rusher off the board following Azeez Ojulari, Kwity Paye and Jayson Oweh.
Of Note: This is the first projection we've found with the Browns taking an offensive player since beginning this series in February.
Of Note: Davis is the third traditional LB to come off the board in Edwards' mock behind Micah Parsons and Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah.
Of Note: Phillips is the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman, according to CBSSports.com's prospect rankings.
Of Note: In his three-round mock, Galina sees the Browns selecting Paye, a DT, LB and TE.
Of Note: Though he didn't record a sack in 2020, Oweh still earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition.
Of Note: At 249 pounds, Ojulari projects as a linebacker to some and as a defensive end to others — depending on the scheme, of course.