Mock Draft Roundup

Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup: Edge rushers, LBs and a new position appears with 3 weeks to go

Draft analysts continue to be divided on which direction the Browns may go at No. 26

Apr 07, 2021 at 02:31 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

If you thought some kind of consensus would emerge at this stage of the pre-draft process, you're out of luck.

Analysts all across the Internet continue to be divided about not just the players, but also the position the Browns could address with the No. 26 pick. This week's roundup sums up that point as much as any.

Two positions that have been popular picks — DE and LB — remain that way, but one — CB — has completely vanished. It is, perhaps, a byproduct of the recent positive buzz surrounding the top cornerbacks in this year's class, four of whom are being routinely projected to come off the board before the Browns are on the clock.

And then there's a brand new position included in this week's roundup, one we've yet to see pretty much anywhere since we started this exercise.

The good news: The guessing ends in just 22 days.

The best news: The announcement to end that suspense will take place in CLEVELAND.

Enjoy the Roundup!

Related Links

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL Network: LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

Of Note: Davis is considered one of the fastest risers in the draft and recently moved up 11 spots in Jeremiah's power rankings, going from 35 to 24.

Adam Rank - NFL.com: DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Of Note: Rank has Oweh coming off the board as his fifth pass rusher, trailing Gregory Rousseau, Azeez Ojulari, Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)

Of Note: Wilson has Basham as his fourth pass rusher off the board following Azeez Ojulari, Kwity Paye and Jayson Oweh.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

Of Note: This is the first projection we've found with the Browns taking an offensive player since beginning this series in February.

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com: LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

Of Note: Davis is the third traditional LB to come off the board in Edwards' mock behind Micah Parsons and Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah.

Pete Prisco - CBSSports.com: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Phillips is the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman, according to CBSSports.com's prospect rankings.

Seth Galina - Pro Football Focus: DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Of Note: In his three-round mock, Galina sees the Browns selecting Paye, a DT, LB and TE.

Luke Easterling - Draft Wire: DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Of Note: Though he didn't record a sack in 2020, Oweh still earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Rob Rang - Fox Sports: DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Of Note: At 249 pounds, Ojulari projects as a linebacker to some and as a defensive end to others — depending on the scheme, of course.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup: How have Pro Days impacted projections for Browns at No. 26?

A number of players linked to the Browns late in the 1st round have posted standout numbers at their respective Pro Days
news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 3 new picks for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble adjust their selections after free agency
news

Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agency moves affect projections?

Cleveland added 5 players to the defense over the past week
news

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at the pre-free agency landscape for Browns at No. 26

Free agency begins Wednesday in conjunction with the start of the new league year
news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 3 different options for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble each have a different player pegged to the Browns at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: 2 new names start popping up in latest projections for Browns

A 'freaky' D-lineman from Michigan and a lights-out safety from TCU emerge as popular picks for Cleveland at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Big Ten well represented in latest batch of predictions for Browns at No. 26

The Browns will have plenty of options when they're on the clock with their 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Defense, defense and more defense projected for Browns at No. 26

12 mocks, 12 picks for Cleveland to go defense with its 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Early predictions for who Browns will take with 26th pick

The 2021 NFL Draft is just 2 short months away
news

ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0: Predictions for all 7 of Browns' picks

Jason Gibbs, Andrew Gribble and Nathan Zegura make their final predictions
news

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at what experts think Browns will do with No. 10 pick

We're just one day away from the 2020 NFL Draft
Advertising