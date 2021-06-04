Browns Mailbag: How big of an impact could Browns' defensive trio of LSU players make in 2021?

It's June, and that means we're TECHNICALLY one turn of the calendar away from 2021 Training Camp in Berea.

Football season truly is just around the corner, and we're continuing to whet the appetite with four of your questions in this week's installment of the Browns Mailbag.

Your thoughts Andrew on the role of each of the three LSU defensive players? - Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

First things first: It was great to be out on the practice field Wednesday to see the Browns go through an on-field workout in the month of June. It really hit home how much we missed those kinds of things at this time last year. During that session, we got to see all three of the players you're mentioning - LB Jacob Phillips, CB Greedy Williams and S Grant Delpit - out on the field with their teammates. Phillips and Williams, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, were active participants throughout the session while Delpit watched from the sidelines as he nears the finish line in his recovery from a torn Achilles' tendon. Just last week, Delpit said he'd be fully ready for training camp.

"It feels good," Delpit said. "Better every day. It is a long process, a long journey to get fully back healthy, but the plan is to be fully healthy by training camp. I am on track for that."

Delpit figures to be at the center of the Browns' plans at safety, where they're suddenly flush with talent and versatility thanks to last season's emergence of Ronnie Harrison Jr. and the offseason acquisition of John Johnson III, one of the NFL's best at the position. And along with Delpit, there's Sheldrick Redwine, fifth-round pick Richard LeCounte III and a handful of other young, promising players vying for spots in the rotation. The on-field rotation could look significantly different from last year, when the Browns were scrambling just to field two fully healthy safeties for large parts of the schedule. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has indicated he'd love to use more defensive backs, and that would mean more chances for the Browns to go three-deep at safety.

Phillips, meanwhile, finished his rookie season with a flurry and will be competing for a spot in the linebacker rotation. He delivered his best performance of the year in the Browns' playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh to close the regular season and shows the kind of traits Cleveland covets at the linebacker position. He definitely enters 2021 with some momentum but will have to earn his spot after the Browns made multiple moves at the position during the offseason, including the second-round selection of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and fifth-round selection of Tony Fields II.