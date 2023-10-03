Browns Mailbag: How effective can Kareem Hunt be out in the backfield?

What kind of progress is WR Cedric Tillman making? He's a big receiver who shined during UT's biggest games last fall, and whose Draft Scouting Report complimented his 'positioning for optimal catch success.' Even though the Browns are better finishing drives this year, sounds like an excellent additional Red Zone Target. – Steven Anadell, Lorain, OH

He's continuing to progress. Tillman adds depth to the receiving core and provides an option in the passing game. Tillman has played in just one game this season in Week 4 against the Ravens, when he had one reception for five yards.

"Yeah, it's a lot for a rookie to come in, especially in the system where you never really got in the huddle," Van Pelt said recently. "So, the communication, the verbal information that was delivered in the huddle is new to him, so he's growing. I thought he had an excellent camp for a young guy, and he'll be instrumental for us throughout the course of the season as well. He's a big guy. He's got great pass skills, he can catch the ball, great body control, all the things that he does well. He's tremendous in the run game, so he'll be in there a lot as we move forward during the season."

Van Pelt also said that the red zone is also an area where they can look to use his skill set.

To pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, Tillman's size, physical play and ball skills stand out. If he can play to his ball skills at his size, then O'Shea said he can create a role for himself and play to those strengths.