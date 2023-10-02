News and Notes: Browns head into bye week looking to reset

Resetting during the bye week

The bye week comes at a good time for the Browns as a chance to reset and refocus. They are 2-2 on the season and have dealt with a number of injuries to key players. They've had strong defensive performances, and some offensive struggles and inconsistencies.

RG Wyatt Teller said they need to use the bye week as a chance to get their bodies right and be fresh for Week 6, but they also have to remember where they are at in the season.

"There's so much ball to play and we have really good teams that we have to play and beat, and our future is our destiny," Teller said. "If we handle it, if do it the right way, we're going to be OK."

LB Anthony Walker Jr. believes that the bye week is coming at a good time for the Browns to be able to mentally recharge. They first have to release Sunday's loss to the Ravens. They reviewed the film Monday, and now can move forward as a team.

Walker is giving himself 48 hours to flush Sunday's loss, so the game was still on his mind Monday afternoon. But he plans to watch some more film and correct mistakes before putting it behind him to reset and prepare for the 49ers in Week 6.