News and Notes: Browns head into bye week looking to reset

After a disappointing 28-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the Browns now look to reset and regroup and as they head into the bye week in Week 5.
"So that's what today, this week is about identifying some things that we need to do better and fix 'em, and that's what we're going to do," HC Kevin Stefanski said on Monday.
Let's look at the news and notes from Monday heading into the week.
Injury updates
DE Myles Garrett
When Myles Garrett spoke at the podium following Sunday's game, he had a walking boot on his left foot.
"Got rolled up a little bit," Garrett said. "They're trying to take precaution. Wasn't my first choice, but I'm just trying to do what I can to get back as soon as possible."
Garrett said that he expected to be ready after the bye week is over when the Browns face the 49ers.
Stefanski said on Monday that Garrett is dealing with a foot injury and that he is day-to-day. However, he was confident that Garrett would be OK following the bye week as the Browns prepare for Week 6 against the 49ers. Garrett also believed that he would be ready following the bye week.
C Ethan Pocic
Stefanski said that Ethan Pocic is dealing with both a knee injury and chest injury, and that he is day-to-day. Pocic left Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return.
G Wyatt Teller said he is glad that Pocic is day-to-day, as he felt that he played a role on the play where Pocic was injured.
"I'm hopping back, and my guy kind of falls inside and I think the running back was running right through and the guy landed right in front of the tripped right over the running back right into his knee," Teller said. "So, I was super sick yesterday feeling like I hurt him. And really he was like, 'Yeah, my legs, it's hurting, but I'm day to day, I'll be all right.' And I was like, thank the good Lord. I love my brother."
QB Deshaun Watson
Stefanski said following Sunday's game that structurally Watson's shoulder is OK, and that nothing was torn or separated.
"He was trying very hard to play," Stefanski said following Sunday's game. "He was hopeful that he'd feel good today. He didn't. He knows his body. I trust him. He tried like crazy to get to make it. It's not a pain tolerance thing. As everybody knows, his history speaks for itself. In terms of that, he just didn't feel like he could operate at enough of a level to play for us."
Stefanski also said that while Watson was medically cleared to play, he didn't feel like he had his full capabilities. Watson did not throw throughout the week of practice leading up to Week 4, and so Stefanski said the first time he threw to see how he felt like he could drive a throw and throw at full speed was Sunday during his pregame warmup. Stefanski added on Monday that they are all on the same page medically, and Watson will use the bye week to rest and continue getting treatment.
Resetting during the bye week
The bye week comes at a good time for the Browns as a chance to reset and refocus. They are 2-2 on the season and have dealt with a number of injuries to key players. They've had strong defensive performances, and some offensive struggles and inconsistencies.
RG Wyatt Teller said they need to use the bye week as a chance to get their bodies right and be fresh for Week 6, but they also have to remember where they are at in the season.
"There's so much ball to play and we have really good teams that we have to play and beat, and our future is our destiny," Teller said. "If we handle it, if do it the right way, we're going to be OK."
LB Anthony Walker Jr. believes that the bye week is coming at a good time for the Browns to be able to mentally recharge. They first have to release Sunday's loss to the Ravens. They reviewed the film Monday, and now can move forward as a team.
Walker is giving himself 48 hours to flush Sunday's loss, so the game was still on his mind Monday afternoon. But he plans to watch some more film and correct mistakes before putting it behind him to reset and prepare for the 49ers in Week 6.
"We can use this as a steppingstone, which I'm sure we will," Walker said. "As a team, we will use this as a steppingstone. That game, this bye week, probably perfect timing, and then the week after. You know it's crazy how the NFL schedule works, that it landed just like that. We have a chance to defend our home turf against a great NFC team, a team that consistently has been playing for NFC title or Super Bowl title the last few years. A great challenge for us, and I think the guys are excited about that."