Browns Mailbag: How has DT Maurice Hurst II impacted the defense?

Jim Schwartz said we were going to have the "swaggiest" defense in the league during the preseason. Was swag really the missing key for this now league-leading unit? – Christopher Cavoli, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

I think first, the pure level of on-field talent that the defense has speaks for itself. You think of the success DE Myles Garrett has had in his career. You look at all three levels of their defense and they are strong from their defensive line all the way to their secondary. That talent has allowed the Browns to allow the third-fewest yards by a team through the first give games since 1970 with 1,002 yards. It's also the fewest allowed in Browns history through the first six weeks.

However, I do think the swagger plays a factor in their success because it's developed a culture for the defense. You think of the guys they have on their defense like Garrett, DE Za' Darius Smith, DT Maurice Hurst II, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, S Juan Thornhill and CB Greg Newsome II who have big personalities and a level of swagger to them. Schwartz wants to celebrate that.

"Someone who is going to nurture that and bring that out of them, you couldn't ask for a better match," Garrett said of Schwartz. "And he's really helped bring the most out of these guys."

Their celebrations after big defensive plays and stops are also part of the culture that Schwartz has built, as he has preached to his guys on the defense about the importance of celebrating one another. They bring a level of energy to practices each day and its noticeable among the players and coaches.

"(Schwartz) demands excellence and he gets the most out of his players," S Rodney McLeod said on Monday. "He challenges us, and he allows us to be exactly who we are. And so, I think you've seen from day one, everybody on this defensive side just fully embraced it and now it's our identity."

CB Denzel Ward also said their goal is to be the No. 1 defense, and they hold a true belief in themselves that they are the best defense. The confidence they exude as a unit with that swagger as well as celebrating the successes of their teammates translates to their success on the field.

This quote from Ward is really telling of just how much Schwartz has transformed the defense with this mentality.