Browns Mailbag

Presented by

Browns Mailbag: How has DT Maurice Hurst II impacted the defense?

Staff Writer Kelsey Russo answers your questions

Oct 17, 2023 at 01:54 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Mailbag Week 6

The Browns are coming off a gritty win on Sunday against the 49ers in Week 6, handing San Francisco its first loss of the season. Cleveland improved to 3-2 on the season with the win, and head into Week 7 set to face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

As we head into Week 7, we're opening up the mailbag and answering your questions.

Last drive by the goal line, why did we pass and almost got an interception? Dennis Gehle, Clayton, NC

This is something that both QB P.J. Walker and HC Kevin Stefanski addressed following Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers. So, let's talk about it.

Stefanski said that Walker knew he wasn't supposed to throw that ball. But even so, he didn't let it taint Walker's overall performance on Sunday. Stefanski said that Walker played well on Sunday, running the show on the offense.

"He knew it right away, but that kid, he's a fighter," Stefanski said.

Stefanski also said that Kevin Rogers, who is in his third season as the Browns senior offensive assistant, recruited Walker coming out of high school at Elizabeth High School in Elizabeth, NJ. Rogers was part of Temple's staff that landed Walker at Temple for college.

"K. Rogers sat in that kid's living room," Stefanski said. "He's been with his family, he knows what that kid's about, and he's told me about him. So, I knew what P.J. was about coming into this when he came onto our team. And then I just figured that kid's been fighting for everything his whole life, his whole career and that's kind of what we needed this week."

As Walker stood at the podium on Sunday following the win, Walker acknowledged that he made a mistake on that play, throwing the pass intended for WR Amari Cooper that was almost intercepted.

"That right there was something that I knew I shouldn't have done," Walker said on Sunday. "Came back to the sideline, told Kev (Kevin Stefanski), I shouldn't have made a stupid decision like that. And we made the field goal at the end of it and God was with us on that play right there, for sure."

It wasn't a perfect game, but Walker held his own in managing the offense on Sunday. He threw for 18-of-32 and 192 passing yards and two interceptions.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 6

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the 49ers by the Browns photo team

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 52
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
2 / 52

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
3 / 52

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
4 / 52

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
5 / 52

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
6 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
7 / 52

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
8 / 52

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
9 / 52

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
10 / 52

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
11 / 52

The team after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
12 / 52

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
13 / 52

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
14 / 52

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
15 / 52

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
16 / 52

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
17 / 52

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
18 / 52

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
19 / 52

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
20 / 52

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
21 / 52

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
22 / 52

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
23 / 52

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
24 / 52

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
25 / 52

Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
26 / 52

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
27 / 52

Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
28 / 52

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
29 / 52

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
30 / 52

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
31 / 52

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
32 / 52

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
33 / 52

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
34 / 52

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Fans after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
35 / 52

Fans after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
36 / 52

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
37 / 52

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
38 / 52

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
39 / 52

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
40 / 52

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20), Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44), Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) and Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
41 / 52

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20), Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44), Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) and Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) after a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
42 / 52

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23), Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
43 / 52

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23), Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
44 / 52

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
45 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
46 / 52

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
47 / 52

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
48 / 52

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
49 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
50 / 52

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
51 / 52

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.
52 / 52

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) before a NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 19-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

What do you think of Maurice Hurst's play? Seems like he's always a factor on the pass rush clogging up the middle, helping other guys make plays. – Tim Cruise, Canton, MA

DT Maurice Hurst II has played an important role for the Browns defense in his first four games that he's played in this season, especially in the pass rush. That hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates or coaches. Stefanski praised how Hurst has excelled in applying technique. He's been a nice addition to the Browns defensive tackles.

Hurst signed with the Browns back in March as a free agent. He was with the 49ers for the previous two seasons but dealt with injuries that ended both his 2021 and 2022 seasons. Through four games with the Browns this season, Hurst has four solo tackles and 10 total tackles, as well as a split sack, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

"Mo has done a great job since he got here, just understanding the technique," Stefanski said recently. "And he's played in similar systems, so he understands how his get off and attacking blocks and those type of things."

Jim Schwartz said we were going to have the "swaggiest" defense in the league during the preseason. Was swag really the missing key for this now league-leading unit? – Christopher Cavoli, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

I think first, the pure level of on-field talent that the defense has speaks for itself. You think of the success DE Myles Garrett has had in his career. You look at all three levels of their defense and they are strong from their defensive line all the way to their secondary. That talent has allowed the Browns to allow the third-fewest yards by a team through the first give games since 1970 with 1,002 yards. It's also the fewest allowed in Browns history through the first six weeks.

However, I do think the swagger plays a factor in their success because it's developed a culture for the defense. You think of the guys they have on their defense like Garrett, DE Za' Darius Smith, DT Maurice Hurst II, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, S Juan Thornhill and CB Greg Newsome II who have big personalities and a level of swagger to them. Schwartz wants to celebrate that.

"Someone who is going to nurture that and bring that out of them, you couldn't ask for a better match," Garrett said of Schwartz. "And he's really helped bring the most out of these guys."

Their celebrations after big defensive plays and stops are also part of the culture that Schwartz has built, as he has preached to his guys on the defense about the importance of celebrating one another. They bring a level of energy to practices each day and its noticeable among the players and coaches.

"(Schwartz) demands excellence and he gets the most out of his players," S Rodney McLeod said on Monday. "He challenges us, and he allows us to be exactly who we are. And so, I think you've seen from day one, everybody on this defensive side just fully embraced it and now it's our identity."

CB Denzel Ward also said their goal is to be the No. 1 defense, and they hold a true belief in themselves that they are the best defense. The confidence they exude as a unit with that swagger as well as celebrating the successes of their teammates translates to their success on the field.

This quote from Ward is really telling of just how much Schwartz has transformed the defense with this mentality.

"I think Coach Schwartz, he's definitely came in and put the culture of this defense and this entire team on an up-and-up track, for sure," Ward said this week. 'He's instilled a lot of things into me, I think into this team that guys have been feeding off of, whether that's the energy, the communication out there, just guys playing together, just his system that he's brought in and just who he is as a person and just having guys wanting to play for him and play for this team. So, he's definitely done a lot since his time being here, and he's a great coach."

Related Content

news

Browns Mailbag: How effective can Kareem Hunt be out in the backfield?

Staff Writer Kelsey Russo answers your questions 
news

Browns Mailbag: How will the linebackers improve under the schemes of Jim Schwartz?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions
news

Browns Mailbag: How will the offensive line adjust to more games with Deshaun Watson?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your pre-training camp questions
news

Browns Mailbag: What will be the top storyline for training camp?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions
news

Browns Mailbag: How has the defense adjusted to new schemes from Jim Schwartz?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your post-minicamp questions
news

Browns Mailbag: Could Browns look to add even more veterans to the roster?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions
news

Browns Mailbag: Will Browns still be able to find an impact rookie in 2023?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions
news

Browns Mailbag: Assessing upcoming options in draft and free agency

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking Jerome Ford, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and more

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions
news

Browns Mailbag: What changes could be ahead on defense with Jim Schwartz at defensive coordinator?

Breaking down what could be different on defense next season with a new defensive coordinator
news

Browns Mailbag: How will the offense adjust with Deshaun Watson?

Breaking down what changes could be coming to the offense now that Watson is the starting QB
Advertising