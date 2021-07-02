Browns Mailbag: Is there an under-the-radar pass rusher ready to make an impact?

Andrew, with the potential of nine new starting players out of 11 on defense, do you feel that the defense could struggle some the first half of the season with everyone learning what their new teammates are doing next to them? Do you believe that the offense may have to score more the first half of the season to make up for those defensive struggles or do you feel the defense will hold its own no matter what? — Dennis P., Findlay

This has been a common question throughout the offseason, and the honest answer is I have no idea. You're right about all of the changes on the defense: They're significant and the number you tossed out there — nine of 11 — is certainly realistic. That said, it won't catch the Browns' coaching staff by surprise and, well, they know who's on the schedule Week 1. To defensive coordinator Joe Woods, this is a good problem to have because he knows his group got better this offseason.

"It is my job to go in there and our job as coaches to teach these guys the scheme, the techniques that we are using and to rep it. That is what the offseason is for and that is what training camp is for," Woods said. "You are going to have things that you are going come across and adversity throughout the season, but as long as we can establish our defensive scheme and guys can execute, I feel like it will not be as much of a problem as people may think it will be. Again, there may be six or more starters [added to the roster], but I am excited about that just in terms of what we were able to bring in."

Myles Garrett agreed. He said he believes the defense will come together "quicker than most people anticipate."