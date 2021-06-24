Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett set to create 'favorable matchups'

The Browns believe Clowney and Garrett are capable of creating multiple mismatches across the entire line of scrimmage

Jun 24, 2021 at 08:01 AM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Jadeveon Clowney didn't need to make much of an introduction to Myles Garrett last week when the duo met on a field donning a Browns helmet and jersey for the first time this offseason.

Clowney, who signed with the Browns via free agency in April, already knew plenty about Garrett, and vice versa. The two players are the only defensive ends to be drafted first overall in the past decade — Clowney received that label in 2014 with the Texans, and Garrett went to Cleveland at that spot in 2017.

Both players have earned multiple Pro Bowl nods for terrorizing quarterbacks throughout their careers, and now they hope to form one of the scariest defensive line duos in the NFL in 2021.

"I haven't run into too many guys like (Garrett) in the National Football League yet," Clowney said last week during minicamp. "Took me eight years to get here and find another one like that on defense. It's great. I just know he's going to go out there and do his thing."

Photos: Minicamp - Day 3

Check out exclusive photos of minicamp

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
1 / 38

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
2 / 38

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
3 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
4 / 38

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
5 / 38

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
6 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
7 / 38

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
8 / 38

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
9 / 38

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
10 / 38

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
11 / 38

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
12 / 38

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
13 / 38

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
14 / 38

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
15 / 38

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
16 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
17 / 38

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
18 / 38

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
19 / 38

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
20 / 38

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
21 / 38

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
22 / 38

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
23 / 38

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
24 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
25 / 38

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
26 / 38

Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
27 / 38

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
28 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
29 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
30 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
31 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
32 / 38

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
33 / 38

Center JC Tretter (64) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
34 / 38

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
35 / 38

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
36 / 38

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
37 / 38

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
38 / 38

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Clowney's words are certainly a compliment to Garrett, but it's worth noting that Clowney has played with an All-Pro edge rusher before.

His name is J.J. Watt, who teamed up with Clowney with the Texans from 2014-2018. When both were healthy, the Texans' defensive line was one of the scariest in the NFL, and Clowney was at his best. He recorded 29 sacks across 62 games in his first five years in Houston and 18.5 in his final two seasons, the first of which included only five games with Watt before Watt suffered a season-ending injury.

Why does this matter? Well, if Clowney believes Garrett is equally, or perhaps even more talented than Watt, then the past suggests both players could be in for a big year.

One of those players figures to be double-teamed on every passing play. That likely leaves just one blocker available for the man on the other side.

And that's a look neither player has seen much of over their careers.

"(Opponents) are going to make a choice of who they're going to chip and where they're going to slide the protection to," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "It will be a great complement, and we will also be able to move those guys around just to try to create some favorable matchups for ourselves."

The "possibilities" Woods is referring to include positioning either Garrett and Clowney up in the interior, and not only on the outside.

There's a few reasons why that could be beneficial on certain plays. With another talented player and experienced NFL starter in Takkarist McKinley also in the defensive end room, either Clowney or Garrett would be a fit for interior snaps if the Browns need all three ends on the field. Interior looks for Clowney or Garrett would also make sense if an opponent has a weakness at guard.

Both players will be content no matter where they line up, of course, as long as it means the defensive line has a solid chance of getting to the quarterback.

"It's a lot different," Clowney said about playing inside. "Everything happens quicker down there. You have to get into your rush a lot quicker with everything happening, but you're closer to the quarterback so it's a win/lose. Everything happens fast, but you're going against a lot of non-athletic guys inside so the matchups are there, and you just take advantage of your matchups.

"I feel like I can play inside or outside. I don't mind."

The mixing and matching will come into clearer focus come training camp, but one thing has been certain since news broke that Clowney was coming to Cleveland: The Browns are going to pose problems for opposing offensive lines when the duo's on the field.

Garrett knows it. Clowney knows it. If an opponent isn't prepared, they'll know it soon, too.

Related Content

news

Top Moments: No. 25 - Browns defeat Eagles in 1950 without throwing a single pass

In the 71 years since, no team has ever attempted to replicate the feat orchestrated by legendary coach Paul Brown
news

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Joe Woods participate in NFL's Coaching Summit

The Browns had two representatives speak in one of the most resourceful summits offered by the NFL
news

'Building the Browns' collects its 4th Emmy

"Virtual Draft" episode honored as best Sports Program - Post Produced or Edited
news

Joe Woods says Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'bring a different element'

The Browns defensive coordinator believes the Browns 'got two first-rounders' in Newsome and 'JOK'
Advertising