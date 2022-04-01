Browns Mailbag: What position group is strongest where Browns are picking?

It's been a while since we cracked open the Browns Mailbag.

Have we missed anything over the past few weeks? Can one of you catch us up on everything that happened since the last one?

There's not enough Internet space to do it, but we'll do our best getting back on our feet and tackling three of your questions to send you into April with your first Browns Mailbag of the spring.

Myles Garrett is an immensely talented defensive end, and his football career is likely to culminate with a ceremony in nearby Canton, OH. With that said, he shouldn't be expected to provide the defense's entire pass rush on his own. How likely is it for the Browns to add more defensive ends and/or defensive tackles to support Myles and ultimately optimize his effectiveness? — Nick D., Glendale, Arizona

Considering the state of the current roster, it's a very, very safe bet the Browns will have a number of new faces at defensive end and defensive tackle in the coming months. Remember last year? We were having similar discussions about the lack of bodies at defensive tackle. And then, well, the Browns seemingly added four or five in a two-week span, and the position was full and solid throughout the 2021 season. For now, it's clear the Browns need some more players on the defensive line, and this year's current needs include both the ends and tackles.

At the moment, the Browns have three defensive ends on the roster — Garrett, Curtis Weaver and Chase Winovich. They have three defensive tackles — Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Taven Bryan. Typically by training camp, the Browns are eight-deep at both spots.

So, where do they get those players? Even though we're a couple of weeks into the new league year, it likely will be a mix of free agents and rookies that help fill out the rooms.

Let's start with the free agents. Believe it or not, there are still a lot of players on the market. This is the less glamorous side of free agency that is always running in the background. Last year, the Browns added a player like Jadeveon Clowney just a couple of weeks before the draft and signed Malik McDowell, who turned into an every-game starter, after the draft. Clowney, for what it's worth, is among the best-available free agents on the market, and there's a number of other veteran pass rushers still looking for their 2022 teams. It's a little thinner at defensive tackle, but there's still roster-worthy players who will fill out rosters over the next weeks and months.