Browns Mailbag: What role could Perrion Winfrey have as a rookie?

The grandstands are being built. The practice fields are being lined. The field goal posts are being raised.

Training camp is now just over a week away, and the grounds crew and construction workers at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus are in full force to get the area ready for one of the most exciting times of the year. Just one more weekend separates us from the first practice open to fans, the first of 11 total open practices that always brings a little extra juice during the sunny, hot workdays in Berea.

We're going through another round of Mailbag questions this week to prepare for it as well. Three are on tap for today. Let's dive in.

How many defensive tackles will make the final 53 and will Winfrey compete for a starting position? - Rob McCoy, Fairmont WV

There's been a lot of buzz about Winfrey ever since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round — understandably so after he was ranked one of the top defensive tackles of the draft class and delivered an electrifying introductory Zoom call after he joined the team.

Winfrey will certainly have a chance to compete for a starting job in training camp, although he'll have to compete for it against a six other guys also looking to prove their talents to defensive line coach Chris Kiffin. Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott were the primary players on first team reps through the spring, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns give Winfrey looks on the top team in training camp to see what he can offer.

"This is a guy we're really excited about," Kiffin said in a “Browns Breakdowns” video. "We're excited to get him in the building. He's a scheme fit for us … He's going to bring a lot of energy, and he wants to work when he's out there."