Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line

What we know: With Clowney set to return for a second year in Cleveland, not many teams will have a better pass rush duo than what the Browns have with him and Garrett. They combined for 25 sacks last year, the highest total a Browns pass-rush duo had achieved since Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) compiled 26 in 1984, and are definitely capable of snagging a higher number this season. It was noteworthy last year when Clowney ended the season with 5.5 sacks in his last three games. The defense was playing their best football of the year at that point partly due to how well Clowney clicked, and if he can keep that momentum going into 2022, he could break double-digit sacks in a season for the first time in his career.