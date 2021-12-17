Browns activate LB Anthony Walker, place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (8):
S Grant Delpit
LB Tony Fields II
CB A.J. Green
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
RB Kareem Hunt
QB Case Keenum
LB Jacob Phillips
LB Mack Wilson
In addition, offensive assistant coach T.C. McCartney has tested positive.
Signed to active roster (1):
QB Kyle Lauletta (from Jacksonville's practice squad)
Lauletta is 6-3, 222 and in his second NFL season out of Richmond. Originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, Lauletta has appeared in two career games. He initially joined the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 16, 2020, and stayed with the team through training camp in 2021. He has spent the 2021 regular season on Jacksonville's practice squad. He is a native of Exton, Pa. Lauletta will wear No. 17.