Browns activate LB Anthony Walker, place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19

Lauletta is 6-3, 222 and in his second NFL season out of Richmond. Originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, Lauletta has appeared in two career games. He initially joined the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 16, 2020, and stayed with the team through training camp in 2021. He has spent the 2021 regular season on Jacksonville's practice squad. He is a native of Exton, Pa. Lauletta will wear No. 17.