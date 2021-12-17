Transactions

Browns activate LB Anthony Walker, place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19

The Browns have activated LB Anthony Walker Jr. and placed eight other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list 

Dec 17, 2021 at 03:33 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
121621_MovesArticle

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

LB Anthony Walker Jr. 

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (8):

S Grant Delpit

LB Tony Fields II 

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

RB Kareem Hunt

QB Case Keenum

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Mack Wilson

In addition, offensive assistant coach T.C. McCartney has tested positive.

Signed to active roster (1):

QB Kyle Lauletta (from Jacksonville's practice squad)

Lauletta is 6-3, 222 and in his second NFL season out of Richmond. Originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, Lauletta has appeared in two career games. He initially joined the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 16, 2020, and stayed with the team through training camp in 2021. He has spent the 2021 regular season on Jacksonville's practice squad. He is a native of Exton, Pa. Lauletta will wear No. 17.

Related Content

news

Browns activate TE David Njoku, make additional roster moves

Cleveland gets back one of its top targets in the passing game
news

Browns claim DT Josiah Bronson

Rookie defensive tackle appeared in 6 games with the Saints
news

Browns place 6 on reserve/COVID lists, make additional roster moves

Cleveland signs WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster, adds 3 to practice squad
news

Browns place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists

Cleveland makes a number of roster moves before Tuesday's walkthrough
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Jacob Phillips from injured reserve
news

Browns sign P Dustin Colquitt

The veteran punter is in his 17th NFL season
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland adds 2 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a slew of transactions heading into its Week 14 game vs. Baltimore
news

Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return

Cleveland's 2nd-year linebacker has been sidelined since training camp
news

Browns place T Jack Conklin on injured reserve, make other roster moves

G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson were also signed to the practice squad
news

Browns make roster moves

Advertising