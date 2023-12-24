By the Numbers: Browns offense gets season high in passing yards in win over Texans

The Browns notched their 10th win of the season as they defeated the Texans 36-22 at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The game set new single-game and overall records for the Browns, as they improved their record to 10-5 on the season and 3-4 on the road.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

53 — WR Amari Cooper caught a 53-yard pass from QB Joe Flacco on the Browns' first offensive play of the game. The pass put Cooper over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, which made him the first Browns player to have consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

265 — Cooper finished the game with 265 receiving yards on eleven catches. He broke the Browns' single-game record for most receiving yards in a game, once set by WR Josh Gordon's 261 yards against the Jaguars in 2013.

368 — Flacco threw for 368 yards on 27 passes on Sunday and finished with a passer rating of 96.1. It was his third consecutive game that he threw for over 300 yards.

9 — Nine different players for the Browns caught a pass Sunday for 364 net yards. In the game, a total of eleven players were targeted. The Browns caught a total of 28 passes.

2 — The Browns rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday. It was the second time this season that RB Jerome Ford and RB Kareem Hunt each had a rushing touchdown in a game.

11— The Browns defense had eleven pass defections in total on Sunday against QB Case Keenum and QB Davis Mills. Keenum completed 64.7 percent of his passes and Mills completed 46.9 percent of his passes.

98 — The Browns special teams allowed a 98-yard kick return by RB Dameon Pierce for the Texans' first touchdown of the day. K Dustin Hopkins injured his hamstring on the play and didn't return to the game.

3 — The Browns defense sacked Keenum three times on Sunday. DE Za'Darius Smith had two sacks and DE Alex Wright recorded one.

6 — The Browns defense hurried the quarterback six times, four of which were made by Smith. Wright and S D'Anthony Bell had one each.