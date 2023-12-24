By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Browns offense gets season high in passing yards in win over Texans

Cleveland's offense finished the game with 364 net passing yards on Sunday

Dec 24, 2023 at 05:37 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Coop

The Browns notched their 10th win of the season as they defeated the Texans 36-22 at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The game set new single-game and overall records for the Browns, as they improved their record to 10-5 on the season and 3-4 on the road.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

53 — WR Amari Cooper caught a 53-yard pass from QB Joe Flacco on the Browns' first offensive play of the game. The pass put Cooper over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, which made him the first Browns player to have consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

265 — Cooper finished the game with 265 receiving yards on eleven catches. He broke the Browns' single-game record for most receiving yards in a game, once set by WR Josh Gordon's 261 yards against the Jaguars in 2013. 

368 — Flacco threw for 368 yards on 27 passes on Sunday and finished with a passer rating of 96.1. It was his third consecutive game that he threw for over 300 yards. 

9 — Nine different players for the Browns caught a pass Sunday for 364 net yards. In the game, a total of eleven players were targeted. The Browns caught a total of 28 passes.

2 — The Browns rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday. It was the second time this season that RB Jerome Ford and RB Kareem Hunt each had a rushing touchdown in a game.

11— The Browns defense had eleven pass defections in total on Sunday against QB Case Keenum and QB Davis Mills. Keenum completed 64.7 percent of his passes and Mills completed 46.9 percent of his passes.

98 — The Browns special teams allowed a 98-yard kick return by RB Dameon Pierce for the Texans' first touchdown of the day. K Dustin Hopkins injured his hamstring on the play and didn't return to the game. 

3 — The Browns defense sacked Keenum three times on Sunday. DE Za'Darius Smith had two sacks and DE Alex Wright recorded one.

6 — The Browns defense hurried the quarterback six times, four of which were made by Smith. Wright and S D'Anthony Bell had one each.

31.6 — The Browns defense smothered Keenum through the first quarters and forced him into a 31.6 passer rating. Keenum was benched in the fourth quarter after the Texans offense failed to score any points.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Pair of Browns defenders record the first interceptions of their careers

Cleveland beat Chicago 20-17 to improve to 9-5 this season
news

By the Numbers: The Browns give the Jaguars their first road loss of the season

The Browns recorded four turnovers on Sunday, tying the most they have forced in a game this season
news

By the Numbers: Browns lose consecutive games for the first time this season

Browns offense went more pass-first in QB Joe Flacco's first start
news

By the Numbers: Browns deal with struggles on both sides of of the ball against the Broncos

The Browns are now 1-6 since 2000 against the Broncos in Denver
news

By the Numbers: Browns defeat AFC North rival in stunning fashion for second consecutive week

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Browns win division game against the Ravens on the road

Cleveland defeated the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Browns defense stifles the Cardinals offense 

The Browns finished with three takeaways against the Cardinals
news

By the Numbers: Browns fall to Seahawks despite coming back from early deficit

The Browns showed grit in their 24-20 loss in Seattle
news

By the Numbers: Browns get their first road win of the season

The Browns defense forced four turnovers in the 39-38 win over the Colts
news

By the numbers: Browns beat the odds and defeat the 49ers

Cleveland limits San Francisco to its lowest point total this season
news

By the numbers: Costly turnover puts Browns in early hole

Cleveland falls to the Ravens, 28-3, without QB Deshaun Watson
Advertising