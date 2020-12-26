Browns place 5 on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.*

In addition, the club has elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander and WR Derrick Willies from the practice squad.

Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He has been a member of the team's practice squad since Week 1 and has appeared in two games this season. At Louisiana-Lafayette, Bradley saw action in 52 career games, catching 160 passes for 2,359 yards (fourth-most in Louisiana-Lafayette history) and 23 touchdowns (second in program annals). A native of Ackerman, Miss., Bradley will wear No. 84.

Meander (pronounced ME-ander) is 6-2, 215 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Grambling State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Meander has appeared in two games this season as a reserve. A native of Amarillo, Texas, Meander will wear No. 41.

Willies is 6-4, 207 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Texas Tech. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has appeared in five career games and logged three receptions for 61 yards. He was signed to the Browns practice squad on Nov. 17. Willies hails from San Bernadino, Calif. and will wear No. 16.