Browns place G Michael Dunn on injured reserve

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have placed G Michael Dunn (calf) on injured reserve.
HC Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Monday that Dunn was dealing with a calf injury. Dunn started Sunday's game in place of G Joel Bitonio, who missed the game due to a knee injury.
"He was unbelievable," Stefanski said of Dunn. "I mean, the way he fought through his injury, he wouldn't come out of the game, and you can see it on tape that he was fighting and just in the run game and in the pass game. He's a guy that we trust so much. He's played well when we put him in there. He is an awesome teammate, just an all-around good person. We're really pleased that he's a member of the Browns."
Dunn has appeared in four games this season and started at left guard last week during the Browns, 19-17, victory against the 49ers. He has appeared in 32 games with five since joining the Browns in 2020.