Transactions

Browns place G Michael Dunn on injured reserve

Dunn suffered a calf injury in Sunday's game against the 49ers

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:21 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Dunn IR Week 7

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have placed G Michael Dunn (calf) on injured reserve.

HC Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Monday that Dunn was dealing with a calf injury. Dunn started Sunday's game in place of G Joel Bitonio, who missed the game due to a knee injury.

"He was unbelievable," Stefanski said of Dunn. "I mean, the way he fought through his injury, he wouldn't come out of the game, and you can see it on tape that he was fighting and just in the run game and in the pass game. He's a guy that we trust so much. He's played well when we put him in there. He is an awesome teammate, just an all-around good person. We're really pleased that he's a member of the Browns."

Dunn has appeared in four games this season and started at left guard last week during the Browns, 19-17, victory against the 49ers. He has appeared in 32 games with five since joining the Browns in 2020.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Cleveland also elevate WR Jaelon Darden to the active roster
news

Browns elevate TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to active roster, add TE David Njoku to injury report

Browns face the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Week 4
news

Browns sign TE Devin Asiasi and RB Deon Jackson to practice squad

Browns released DT Trysten Hill and RB Hassan Hall from the practice squad
news

Browns elevate T Ty Nsekhe to active roster 

Nsekhe joined the Browns practice squad prior to Week 2
news

Browns sign RB Kareem Hunt, place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve

Hunt previously played four seasons with the Browns from 2019-22
news

Browns place RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve

G Michael Dunn signed to Browns active roster from practice squad
news

Browns sign CB A.J. Green to practice squad

Green has appeared in 31 career games
news

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Cleveland makes a roster move before Thursday's practice
news

Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie and add 15 to practice squad

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves one day after 53-man cutdown
news

Browns reduce roster to 53

Cleveland makes a number of moves before the NFL deadline
news

Browns agree to trade with Chargers to acquire K Dustin Hopkins, make other roster moves

Veteran kicker is in his 10th NFL season
Advertising