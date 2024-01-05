Transactions

Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve 

Browns also sign DE Sam Kamara to the active roster

Jan 05, 2024 at 02:29 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 1.5.24

The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) on injured reserve and signed DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.

Walker, the Browns 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, started 12 games this season. He recorded 42 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Voted a season-long captain by his teammates, Walker has missed the previous three games.

Kamara (6-0, 272) is in his second NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in 10 career games. He has spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the Browns' practice squad, appearing in one game this season. Kamara will wear No. 92.

Related Content

news

Browns sign G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad 

Saffold spent time this season on the Jets' practice squad
news

Browns sign DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad

Browns also released P Matt Haack and G Joey Fisher from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster

Driskel has spent a majority of the 2023 season on the Cardinals' practice squad 
news

Browns elevate P Matt Haack from the practice squad

Browns also elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad
news

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster 
news

Browns sign K Riley Patterson to the practice squad

Patterson has appeared in 37 career games 
news

Browns elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad

Browns also elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad
news

Browns sign DT Chris Williams to the practice squad

Williams spent most of the 2023 season on the Chiefs' practice squad
news

Browns elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad

Browns also elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

Flacco first signed with the practice squad on Nov. 20 and has started two games for the Browns
news

Browns place S Grant Delpit on injured reserve

 Browns also sign S Duron Harmon to the active roster and sign T Joey Fisher to the practice squad
Advertising