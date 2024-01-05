Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) on injured reserve and signed DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.

Walker, the Browns 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, started 12 games this season. He recorded 42 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Voted a season-long captain by his teammates, Walker has missed the previous three games.

Kamara (6-0, 272) is in his second NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in 10 career games. He has spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the Browns' practice squad, appearing in one game this season. Kamara will wear No. 92.