Transactions

Browns place LB Christian Kirksey on injured reserve, elevate LB Willie Harvey to active roster

Sep 21, 2019 at 10:56 AM

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Willie Harvey to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team placed LB Christian Kirksey (chest) on injured reserve. The Browns also re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.  

Harvey is a 5-11, 230-pound rookie out of Iowa State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Harvey spent the first two weeks of the season on the club's practice squad. He appeared in all four of Cleveland's preseason games and recorded eight tackles. He is a native of Hastings, Fla. Harvey will wear No. 56. 

Kirksey, voted a season-long captain, started both games this season and recorded 11 tackles.

Related Content

news

Browns sign RB Corey Taylor

Cleveland makes a roster move before Day 8 of Training Camp
news

Browns activate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie had been sidelined since July 25
news

Browns sign WR Davion Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move before Day 4 of Training Camp
news

Browns sign deals with rookies CB Greg Newsome II, WR Anthony Schwartz

All eight members of the Browns' 2021 draft class have signed their rookie deals.
news

Browns sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The 2nd-round draft pick is the 6th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move as the offseason program continues
news

Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The 4th-round DT is the 5th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign T James Hudson III

The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020
news

Browns sign DT Damion Square

9-year veteran gives Cleveland more depth in the middle of D-Line
news

Browns add 6 players to roster

Cleveland's roster grows to 89 following latest moves
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
Advertising