Browns place LB Christian Kirksey on injured reserve, elevate LB Willie Harvey to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Willie Harvey to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team placed LB Christian Kirksey (chest) on injured reserve. The Browns also re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

Harvey is a 5-11, 230-pound rookie out of Iowa State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Harvey spent the first two weeks of the season on the club's practice squad. He appeared in all four of Cleveland's preseason games and recorded eight tackles. He is a native of Hastings, Fla. Harvey will wear No. 56.