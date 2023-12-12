Transactions

Browns place T Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst II on injured reserve

Browns also sign DE Sam Kamara to the active roster

Dec 12, 2023 at 03:57 PM
Transactions
ClevelandBrowns.com
NEW Transactions 12.12

The Cleveland Browns have placed T Dawand Jones (knee) and DT Maurice Hurst II (pectoral) on injured reserve. The club has also signed DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed QB P.J. Walker to the practice squad.

Jones, a fourth-round draft pick, has appeared in 11 games with nine starts at right tackle.

Hurst has appeared in all 13 games this season, recording 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Kamara (6-0, 272) is in his second NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in nine career games. He has spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the Browns' practice squad, appearing in one game in 2022.  Kamara will wear No. 92.

Walker appeared in six games with two starts for the Browns this season. He has thrown for 674 yards with one touchdown. In his career, he has appeared in 21 games with nine starts.

