Browns place TE Jesse James and DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed TE Jesse James (biceps) and DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) on injured reserve. The team also signed T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the practice squad and released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

James appeared in both games this season after signing with the Browns on Sept. 5. Winovich recorded one tackle in two games this year.

Wheatley Jr. is 6-6, 320-pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Stony Brook. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent the 2021 season on the Bears' practice squad and the 2022 offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is a native of Buffalo, N.Y.