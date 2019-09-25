Browns player press conferences - Beckham Jr., Chubb, Randall, Bitonio

WR Odell Beckham Jr.:

On how the Browns offense can take advantage of double coverage on him:

"Just have to take advantage of the matchups in other areas. Start to open things up and do not allow the team to double, but it has been tough. Since my rookie year, that is just what it has been. I do not get man to man and someone following me all game. Just finding ways to take advantage of those matchups in other areas."

On how close the Browns offense is to reaching its potential:

"I think it is on the way. Just fixing those little minute details, executing and just making more plays. That is really it."

On if he has a sense for what opposing defenses will try to do against him:

"Same things on the field since my rookie year. They have put a safety, a two-high safety, double-team playing from the inside out, safety over the top. All of these teams that play their style of defense and this and that and then they I am on the field, and they switch it to the same thing – a double-team. That is just we expect. That is what I go into the game expecting. I do not go into the game expecting man to man or no safety over the top all game. I definitely do not expect that. Right now, I feel confident in me that it would be a long day. I do not thing that is going to happen. We know how teams are going to play us so we just have to plan around it."

On his relationship with Ravens S Earl Thomas: