Damarious Randall to return to practice, other Browns starting DBs still on the mend

Browns safety Damarious Randall will be back on the practice field Wednesday after missing the past two games.
Randall was placed in the league's concussion protocol two days before the Browns' Week 2 victory over the Jets. He did not practice last week and was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Randall was one of four starting defensive backs to miss the Rams game. As of Wednesday, he'll be the only one back on the practice field, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, as CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) continue to work back from their respective injuries.
RT Chris Hubbard (foot), who did not play against the Rams, is considered day to day and could practice at some point this week, Kitchens said. WR Rashard Higgins, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is also day to day.
"Higgins has played a lot of football, and has played a lot of football with Baker (Mayfield) and a lot of football in this offense," Kitchens said.
"Again, it's whoever shows up, that's who we're going with and there's never any excuses. At the end of the day, we did not have our starting secondary the other night and we went toe to toe with one of the better offenses in the league. It's know what to do, know when to do it, know how to do it and we put ourselves in position to win."