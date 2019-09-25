Damarious Randall to return to practice, other Browns starting DBs still on the mend

Sep 25, 2019 at 11:28 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns safety Damarious Randall will be back on the practice field Wednesday after missing the past two games.

Randall was placed in the league's concussion protocol two days before the Browns' Week 2 victory over the Jets. He did not practice last week and was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Randall was one of four starting defensive backs to miss the Rams game. As of Wednesday, he'll be the only one back on the practice field, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, as CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) continue to work back from their respective injuries.

Related Links

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 3

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Los Angeles Rams yesterday

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
1 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
2 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
3 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Brian Kolin
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
4 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
5 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
6 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Ric Kruszynski,2019
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
7 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
8 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
9 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
10 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
11 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
12 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
13 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
14 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Ric Kruszynski,2019
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
15 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
16 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
17 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Brian Kolin
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
18 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
19 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
20 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
21 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
22 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Brian Kolin
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
23 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
24 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
25 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Ric Kruszynski,2019
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
26 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
27 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
28 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
29 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
30 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
31 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

John Reid
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
32 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
33 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Ric Kruszynski,2019
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
34 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
35 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
36 / 36

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RT Chris Hubbard (foot), who did not play against the Rams, is considered day to day and could practice at some point this week, Kitchens said. WR Rashard Higgins, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is also day to day.

"Higgins has played a lot of football, and has played a lot of football with Baker (Mayfield) and a lot of football in this offense," Kitchens said. 

"Again, it's whoever shows up, that's who we're going with and there's never any excuses. At the end of the day, we did not have our starting secondary the other night and we went toe to toe with one of the better offenses in the league. It's know what to do, know when to do it, know how to do it and we put ourselves in position to win."

Related Content

news

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the defense - Day 1

Greg Newsome and Greedy Williams made two of the best plays of practice to sum up a quality day from the defense
news

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 1

Cleveland ends practice on a high note with last-second TD in 2-minute drill
news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Giants at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22, 2021
news

Live Updates: Anthony Schwartz learning to hone world-class speed for peak performance on gamedays

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes as the Browns enter the second week of 2021 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Advertising