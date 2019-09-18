Browns player press conferences - Beckham Jr., Garrett, Chubb

DE Myles Garrett:

On balancing aggressiveness with avoiding penalties:

"It is hurting right now because you want to play aggressive, you want to play passionate and you just want to finish the play. I am going to keep on playing with the same aggression. I just have to be smarter, better with my strike zone and try to pull off so I do not land with all my weight. That was the main point of emphasis when the refs talked to me so I just have to be better at that. I am not going to pull off on a one-step and hit on the quarterback like that. If I know I have to be two steps or more, I am going to pull off. I am not trying to do anything dirty. I am not trying to injure anybody."

On how he felt when he received news of Jets QB Trevor Siemian's injury, given his postgame comments he hoped Siemian would be OK:

"You do not want to put anybody out for the season. That is their job. That is something that you do not do unless you love it, and you do not want to take that away from anybody. I hope he comes back faster and stronger than he ever has. I wish the best for him."

On if his hit that caused Siemian's injury was too high or too much weight on the QB:

"Both. They said I hit too high. I looked at it, I did not think so, but I was just going off of what they are calling. They said I kind of scooped him and put my weight into him so I have to just remember to be able to turn to the side and get my body weight off of him."

On if he is worried officials will pay more attention to him during plays as a result of recent penalties and if it could work in his favor:

"I hope so – I will get some holding calls, too. I am pretty sure it could. I am just going to try and finish violently but also within the rules. Make sure I get the guy down, try and strip the ball from him but nothing late or anything illegal."

P Jamie Gillan:

On Rams P Johnny Hekker running fake plays and when he practices fake punts:

"Just go and practice it at home. We have a lot of time in practice to do that sort of stuff so I will throw a bit with coach and then (K) Austin (Seibert) will throw the ball a little bit. Hekker has a really good arm on him. He has completed a lot of fake punts and stuff so kind of looking at all of it. Just whatever (special teams coordinator Mike) Priefer wants me to go and do, I will go and have a crack at it."

On his throwing ability:

"We will find out (laughter)"

On going from nervously awaiting a call to learn if he made the roster to being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week:

"It is an honor to get that accolade. It was not just me. We are a punting unit. (LS) Charley (Hughlett) had a fantastic day snapping. I did not have to turn the laces once on field goals. That was awesome. Austin kicked great, as well. Our gunners went down the field and caused some fair catches, as well, so they are getting open and doing their job and then the protection is great because they are not coming through and blocking the punts. It was all a team effort, and it was really awesome to go out there."

On if the NY Jets got close to blocking a punt on Monday night: