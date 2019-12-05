Browns player press conferences - Beckham Jr., Schobert, Tretter

C JC Tretter:

On playing through pain and preparing for Cincinnati on Sunday:

"I think I will be alright. I think not similar to last year, but whenever bumps and dings happen, you meet with training staff and you set a plan and stick to that plan of making sure you get right by Sunday. I think we have a good plan again, give it some rest, make sure I do what I need to do during the week of practice and then be ready to go on Sunday."

On if being a veteran helps him deal with having to play through pain:

"Yeah, I think as you get older, you know what your body needs and then you also know what your mind needs. You know what reps you need, what looks you need to see and then I have a great relationship with Campy (offensive line coach James Campen) where I can work with him and make sure I get the reps that I want to look at and get actual, physical reps and not have to take all of them. That is all part of it as you get older. You just get a better feel for what you need."

On RB Kareem Hunt since returning to the team and Hunt sharing reps with RB Nick Chubb:

"I think it has been great with the two of them. I think you see the first week he comes back, he was the lead blocker for a lot of it and it was a huge part of our gameplan and just being able to move around. Both of them are so widely skilled and can do so many different things, it is actually kind of fun just knowing that we can find different ways of getting him the ball and use the playmakers to make plays for us. Kareem has done a great job and Nick has done a great job of just doing whatever the team asks of them."