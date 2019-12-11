Browns player press conferences - Bitonio, Chubb

G Joel Bitonio:
On what it would mean to him if RB Nick Chubb was to win the NFL rushing title:
"It would be cool. Talk about a guy who deserves something like that. Give the credit where it is due. He is the same guy every day. He runs his tail off, does not say anything, does not complain and just does his job. I would be really excited for him. That will be something that you can look back on some day and be like, 'Man, we helped Nick Chubb with a rushing title.' It would be cool, but we are trying to focus on one week at a time and see where we are at the end."
On if can remember the last time a Browns RB led the league in rushing:
"I think it was 1968."
On what it would mean for the Browns OL be able to help Chubb get the rushing title:
"It is cool. I think everybody would have a hand in that. It would be one of those things, like I said, you could talk about. We are trying not to focus on it right now. It is one of those things we are three games away. That is almost a quarter of the season. You still have awhile to go and there are a lot of good running backs out there. We are just focused each week and see what happens. Hopefully, getting wins and him getting yards will add up to a title."
On what he senses at times when he is blocking and Chubb breaks a big run:
"We had the long one in the game this week. They jumped offside so it was a little confusing on the left, but he kind of runs off your butt and kind of look and be like, 'I do not think anyone is there' and then makes someone miss and he is running down the middle. Most of the time, I am like, 'Get in the end zone.' He does a good job of getting as many yards that are there if not more. He is just explosive. You see his size, you see his power and then you see his breakaway speed, and I do not think people are ready for that even if they have watched it on tape before."
RB Nick Chubb:
On being the first Browns RB to record 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons:
"It means a lot. Definitely to me and this whole organization, we are all in this together. I am just happy to be able to do it for the Cleveland Browns and to be a apart of this journey that I am on. I am happy I have everyone here with me going through it with me. Everybody plays a part. The blocking, the guys block on the outside, the receivers, the offensive line – just everyone it is not just me."
On how much attention he pays to being the league leader in rushing yards:
"Not really at all. I was not paying attention at first to get where I am so I am not going to start now. I am just going to keep playing every week, preparing, starting the practice like today and keep working and keep working. If I keep working like I am, things will happen for me in the right way. I am counting on that."
On if it would be special to finish the season as the league's leading rusher:
"It will mean a lot to me only because how hard I worked and it paid off for me. That is really the biggest thing for me is just when I work hard, it shows and I get the results that I want."
On if it feels like he leads the league in rushing attempts or if he feels he could do a lot more:
"That is a good question. I do not know. I have not felt like I led in attempts these past couple of games. Overall, I can see why I do lead in attempts. I feel good. I feel fresh. I am ready to go."