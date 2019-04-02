Browns QB Baker Mayfield eager to get back to work in Year 2

So the focus is on the next step. Good news for Browns fans. The next step, though, includes a new head coach and a superstar addition to the offense Mayfield leads on Sundays.

For Mayfield, who is wise beyond his 23 years (he turns 24 on April 14), what would be best for the Browns is more of the same.

"I think Freddie needs to continue to be himself," Mayfield said of his new head coach. "Everything he stood for last year when he was our interim offensive coordinator was about being upfront, holding each other accountable, working hard, working for us and being just upfront about everything. I think just to set the tone with everybody, a lot of defensive guys haven't gotten the chance to be around him so being that same guy he was for us as an offense the second half of the year and being around those defensive guys, getting to know them, making sure they can trust him and just believe in what we are doing. We are not going to have it all figured out right now, but come September, we are going to be ready to go."

Confidence oozes from Mayfield, who is clearly enjoying this stage of his bright future but is sure to encounter a bump or two in his second season. They all do at some point.

The quarterback guaranteed Monday he won't be outworked by Beckham, who has been touted as a premier player not only on Sundays, but during practice, too.

"Oh, he will get a run for his money in competitiveness and work ethic," Mayfield said of Beckham. "That is the type of guy we are getting. That is why I say it's great for the locker room. The impact he can have as who he is as a person speaks much more than anything he will ever do on the field. That's the big difference when you bring in guys like that. That is why it is such a big deal to us, and that is why we are all excited and pumped up. That is important."