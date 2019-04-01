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Browns begin offseason workouts on first day of April

Apr 01, 2019 at 10:00 AM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

It isn't late July just yet, but the Browns are back in the building.

Offseason workouts began Monday in Berea with the arrival of players to the team's facility. Workouts will continue in phase I from April 1-4 and 8-11 before phase II runs from April 15-18.

An extra voluntary mini camp, which is allotted to teams with first-year head coaches, begins April 22 and runs through April 25, while rookie minicamp begins May 2 and runs through May 5. Phase II workouts are also interspersed between mini camps from April 29-May 2 and May 6-9.

Below is a full list of key dates from now through the end of mandatory mini camp:

-April 1: Phase I offseason workouts begin

-April 15: Phase II offseason workouts begin

-April 22: Voluntary mini camp begins

-April 25-27: 2019 NFL Draft

-May 2: Rookie mini camp begins

-May 13: Organized team activities begin

-June 3: Mandatory mini camp begins

-TBD: Training camp opens

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