Browns QB Robert Griffin III to start vs. Bengals

Robert Griffin III will be Cleveland's starting quarterback Sunday against the Bengals.
Griffin, who was named the team's starter during training camp, was placed on injured reserve after his season-opening start against the Eagles because of a shoulder injury. He's been back with the team at practice in recent weeks and was cleared for contact during the bye.
Griffin was 12-of-26 for 190 yards in the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Eagles.
During Griffin's absence, rookie Cody Kessler and veteran Josh McCown split the starting duties at quarterback. Both are healthy entering Sunday's game against the Bengals and will serve as backups.