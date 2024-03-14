 Skip to main content
Browns re-sign DT Shelby Harris 

Harris returns for his second season with Cleveland

Mar 14, 2024 at 03:37 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns are bringing back a key rotational piece of their interior defensive line in DT Shelby Harris, as he signed a one-year deal with Cleveland. This will be his second season with the Browns.

"It means a lot because coming here late last year and being part of the team and trying to fill in late, trying to make relationships at the end of the camp with everybody, and with the way everything went last year throughout the season and the relationships and just being with everybody there was no place else I wanted to be," Harris said. "Cleveland, from the beginning, has always felt like home. They've treated me and my family very well and it's the place that we really wanted to be."

Harris first signed with the Browns in August 2023 during training camp, adding a lift for their defensive line on the interior. The 10-year veteran had the desired effect on the defense, as Harris finished the 2023 season with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble. He played in 17 regular season games, as well as the Browns' Wild Card loss to the Texans, and earned seven starts.

"The fact that I'm playing with Myles Garrett, Dalvin (Tomlinson) and all of them, but then also just having that prior relationship with them," Harris said. "It's something to build on. We had so many high points and obviously we didn't end how we wanted to but, just go out there and run it back. Go out there and work together again to achieve this goal of a Super Bowl. No other team I'd want to do it with."

Harris was selected in the seventh round by the Raiders in 2014. He's appeared in 115 career games with 71 starts and has recorded 289 career tackles, 26 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

