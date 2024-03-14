Browns re-sign G Michael Dunn

The Browns are bringing back a key rotational player for the offensive line, as they have re-signed G Michael Dunn.

Dunn has been with Cleveland since 2020 and has played in 42 total games over his four seasons – including seven starts. He's served in a backup role for the offensive line as well as a contributor on special teams.

"It's everything," Dunn said. "To me and my family, like Cleveland's basically home. We've been here since 2020, going into year five with the Browns. We love everything about the organization, everything about the city. And the second the season ended last year, both me and my wife, we wanted to be back here in Cleveland. So, we're just so grateful and glad to have this opportunity again."

During the 2023 season, Dunn stepped in for G Joel Bitonio in the Browns' win over the 49ers when Bitonio was out following a knee procedure. Dunn dealt with his own injuries during the season, as he was put on injured reserve following Week 6 against the 49ers. He was activated from injured reserve on Nov. 18 before Week 11 and appeared in nine more games – including the Browns' Wild Card loss to the Texans.

Dunn first signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins before he was signed by Cleveland in 2020.

The Browns' offensive line coaching staff saw some changes during the offseason. They brought in Andy Dickerson as the new offensive line coach and Roy Istvan as the assistant offensive line coach.

Yet for Dunn, Dickerson is a familiar face. Dunn worked before with Dickerson when he was the assistant offensive line coach with the Rams in 2017.