Browns re-sign WR James Proche II

The Browns brought back a key piece of their kick and punt return teams, as they have re-signed WR James Proche II.

Proche served as the punt returner on special teams for a portion of the 2023 season after he was first signed to the practice squad on Oct. 31. He was then signed to the active roster on Nov. 7. Proche played in 10 games during the 2023 season and returned 22 punts for 197 yards over the course of the season. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

"I feel like I got in and am just getting my feet wet," Proche said. "Didn't get a camp, all these offseason OTAs and all these important things and building chemistry with guys. I was just going out there and just doing my job. So now, I know everybody. I know the scheme and know how we're supposed to do it. Just excited to build momentum off of last year."