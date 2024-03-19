 Skip to main content
Browns re-sign WR James Proche II

Proche first signed with the Browns during the 2023 season

Mar 19, 2024 at 03:29 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns brought back a key piece of their kick and punt return teams, as they have re-signed WR James Proche II.

Proche served as the punt returner on special teams for a portion of the 2023 season after he was first signed to the practice squad on Oct. 31. He was then signed to the active roster on Nov. 7. Proche played in 10 games during the 2023 season and returned 22 punts for 197 yards over the course of the season. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

"I feel like I got in and am just getting my feet wet," Proche said. "Didn't get a camp, all these offseason OTAs and all these important things and building chemistry with guys. I was just going out there and just doing my job. So now, I know everybody. I know the scheme and know how we're supposed to do it. Just excited to build momentum off of last year."

Proche spent his first three seasons in the league with the Ravens after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft by Baltimore. In those three seasons, Proche returned 27 punts for 222 yards, as well as two kickoff returns for 22 yards. Over the course of his career, Proche has appeared in 53 career games and recorded 25 career receptions for 278 yards and added 49 career punt returns for 419 yards (8.6 average).

Photos: Browns 2024 Roster Moves

Check out all of the roster moves the Browns have made since the beginning of the new league year.

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade Wednesday, March 13, with the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns parted with a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2024 6th-round pick. (Lexi Ross)
Bills RB Nyheim Hines agreed to terms on a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. Hines previously played for the Bills and Colts. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
G Michael Dunn re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)
DT Shelby Harris re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)
LB Jordan Hicks signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. Hicks previously played for the Vikings, Cardinals and Eagles. (Lexi Ross)
DE Za'Darius Smith re-signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. (Lexi Ross)
T Hakeem Adeniji signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. He previously played for the Vikings and Bengals. (Lexi Ross)
LB Devin Bush signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. Bush previously played for the Seahawks and Steelers. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
P Corey Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.
DT Maurice Hurst re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.
TE Giovanni Ricci signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. He previously played for the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
WR James Proche II re-signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19.
CB Tony Brown signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19. He previously played for the Colts, Bengals and Packers (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
DT Quinton Jefferson signed with the Browns on Tuesday, March 19. He previously played for the Jets, Seahawks, Raiders and Bills. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
