Browns re-sign WR James Proche II

The Browns brought back a key piece of their kick and punt return teams, as they have re-signed WR James Proche II.
Proche served as the punt returner on special teams for a portion of the 2023 season after he was first signed to the practice squad on Oct. 31. He was then signed to the active roster on Nov. 7. Proche played in 10 games during the 2023 season and returned 22 punts for 197 yards over the course of the season. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.
"I feel like I got in and am just getting my feet wet," Proche said. "Didn't get a camp, all these offseason OTAs and all these important things and building chemistry with guys. I was just going out there and just doing my job. So now, I know everybody. I know the scheme and know how we're supposed to do it. Just excited to build momentum off of last year."
Proche spent his first three seasons in the league with the Ravens after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft by Baltimore. In those three seasons, Proche returned 27 punts for 222 yards, as well as two kickoff returns for 22 yards. Over the course of his career, Proche has appeared in 53 career games and recorded 25 career receptions for 278 yards and added 49 career punt returns for 419 yards (8.6 average).
