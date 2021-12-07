Browns ready for unique challenge of back-to-back games with Ravens

The Browns are preparing to do something Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium that hasn't happened in an NFL regular season for 30 years.

No team since 1991 has played the same opponent in consecutive regular season games, but that streak is set to end when the Browns host the Ravens two weeks after playing them in Baltimore in Week 12. The scheduling quirk was one of the most discussed topics when the Browns' schedule was released in the spring, and they believe it can be an advantage as they return from the bye week hungry for a divisional win.

"It's a home and home," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It is different, but I think the guys are excited about the challenge. You know your division opponents so well, and we have a great amount of respect for them."

The Browns couldn't be more prepared, once again' prepare for the Ravens. They've already spent hours reviewing film from the previous game in Baltimore and will have a full week to break down the tape from the Ravens' loss to Pittsburgh from Sunday. That game, of course, was watched in real time by several Browns players and coaches during the bye weekend.

Despite the wealth of time to review film and explore ways for better results from the 16-10 loss in Week 12, the Browns aren't taking any shortcuts when it comes to their normal weekly preparations. The previous film will be watched again, no matter how many times others have watched it, and the Browns will spend plenty of work on the practice fields orchestrating new looks to attack Baltimore, which is first place in the AFC North but certainly vulnerable after its Week 13 defeat.

And if there were any question, the Browns will spend plenty of time reviewing what the Steelers did Sunday to stop the Ravens, too.