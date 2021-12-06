Browns feeling 'recharged' after bye week

But no one is feeling satisfied about what the Browns have done so far. They still need to possibly win all of their remaining games to have a shot of controlling their playoff destiny, and they believe they're in position to do just that after a few days dedicated solely to rest.

"That's what you want to focus on — just being consistent," LB Anthony Walker Jr. said. "Now we're just trying to hone in on the little details and finish strong. We'll see where everything falls after that."

Walker compared the reunion with teammates after just a few days away to seeing family after a long time away from home. He said he messaged S John Johnson III on Sunday asking when he was returning to Cleveland and said that he felt a similar vibe from the rest of his teammates when they checked in for work Monday.

That energy carried over to the practice fields, and the Browns are hoping it carries through the rest of the week into Sunday's rematch against the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"All the guys are just happy to be back in the building," Walker said. "You get so used to being around your teammates that when you're not around him, it's like you're missing something. You're missing part of your life.

"It's that sense of brotherhood, that sense of love, that you miss for a couple days."