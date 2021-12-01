5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's bye week press conference

3. No one reason for Browns' inconsistency

Berry said the Browns' different phases of the team have been "on or off" throughout the first 12 weeks of the season, leading him to conclude there hasn't been one singular issue at play.

Early in the season, Cleveland's offense played its best football but the defense struggled, particularly in high-scoring losses at Kansas City and against the Los Angeles Chargers. Over the past six games, which featured the Browns rotating each week between wins and losses, the offense has scored more than 20 points on just one occasion while the defense has kept opponents under 20 all but once.

"I know that is something that obviously we are hard at work analyzing with our coaching staff so that we can ultimately play our best ball in December," Berry said. "I think, just quite honestly, different stretches in the season have had different challenges or different issues so I do not think there is necessarily a one-size-fits-all answer to that."

The passing game, in particular, has struggled since Week 5. And while Mayfield has played through a number of injuries during the stretch, Berry said the burden goes beyond the quarterback.

"It starts from the play call from the sideline that hopefully has the right solutions for whatever the defensive strategy is. Then it goes to the protection for your offensive line, your running backs and your tight ends at times. It goes to your receivers being in the right place at the right time and winning their matchups. Then it goes to your quarterback getting the ball to the right location at the right time accurately," Berry said. "Quite frankly, there have been different pieces within the passing offense that maybe have functioned at a very efficient and high level at times during the season and other pieces have not necessarily been there. I think it has not been any one of those components, but it is something that obviously we are hard at work to make sure everything can be on the same page and coordinated as we enter the stretch run here."

4. Stefanski's "accountability exactly what you want' for adverse stretches

Berry said Kevin Stefanski, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, is exactly the kind of leader he likes to have for the situation the Browns currently face.

"He has all of the virtues and characteristics that are important for the leader of our organization," Berry said. "I think it starts with his self-awareness and accountability. It goes to his level of introspection in terms of the team and the job that our group is doing, and it also goes to his open-mindedness and his ability to adjust. I think he has been very transparent with you guys in terms of the areas where he has felt like our team can perform at a higher level.

"I talk about adversity. I think Kevin's level of accountability is exactly what you want in tough stretches, and I think our guys take their cue from him."

5. Praise for DPJ

Berry had high praise for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has emerged as a key playmaker in Cleveland's offense less than two years since the Browns plucked him from the sixth round.

Despite a groin injury that's kept him out of multiple games, Peoples-Jones has 18 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He's among the team's best deep threats and has been lauded by Stefanski and others for his reliability.