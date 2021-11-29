By the Numbers: The most important stats to know from the Browns' 16-10 loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — We're breaking down the most important numbers after the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night.

4 - The Browns recorded four takeaways — all of them came via interceptions from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, and all of them went to different Browns defenders.

2019 - The Browns last had four interceptions in the regular season in 2019 against Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. They also had four against Ben Roethlisberger in their playoff win in the Wild Card round last season.

3 - Despite the heavy load of takeaways, the Browns managed to score just three points after drives that started with a turnover.

14 - Myles Garrett recorded one sack and brought his season sack total to 14, tying Reggie Camp for the franchise single-season record.

111 - WR Jarvis Landry, who turned 29 on Sunday, recorded a team-leading six catches for 111 yards.

7 - RB Kareem Hunt recorded seven total touches in his first game since missing five games with a calf injury. He was also targeted once but did not record a catch.

40 - The Browns run game was limited to 40 total rushing yards. In addition to Hunt's total, Nick Chubb rushed for 16 of those yards on eight carries. The Browns' 40 total rushing yards is their lowest since Week 16 against the Jets last season.

9 - The Browns targeted nine receivers. Only Landry, however, caught more than three passes.

247 - Baker Mayfield completed 18-of-37 passes for 247 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His passer rating was 79.4.

46.5 - Jackson finished with a passer rating of just 46.5, his lowest ever as a starting quarterback. He rushed 15 times for 68 yards and completed 20-of-32 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.