Denzel Ward looks to come back from bye week even better after big November

Ward's interception was one of the Browns' biggest plays of the night, but he also took blame on one of the defense's biggest letdowns.

Baltimore scored its only touchdown of the game on a 13-yard pass from Jackson to TE Mark Andrews, who had no defenders around him as Jackson scrambled 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage, set his feet and heaved a pass up as DE Myles Garrett delivered a hit.

Andrews took a few steps forward in the end zone and caught the pass without any trouble, even though the ball was in the air for a good second or two. The look was a bad one for the defense, and Ward said the missed coverage was on him.

"Because we were in zero coverage, and I was driving on it," he said. "I thought the ball would come out quick, but I saw something else opening up, so I swung back to help make a play, and then he threw it up the middle, and I wasn't there.

"It got away from me. I was looking to make a play somewhere else."

The mistake was one of the few errors the defense committed against the Ravens, but the group was still hard on itself due to the result. The loss further shrunk the Browns' margin for error in their last five games, and an argument can be made that Cleveland will have to win all of them to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Ward's month of November was a strong one, but he knows he'll need to keep it up to help the Browns salvage their season.

"I believe we can (make the playoffs)," he said. "We need to take it a game at a time, and everything will take care of itself at the end of the year."

Luckily, the Browns have a full two weeks to recuperate and watch the film from Sunday to prepare for a rematch against the Ravens in Week 14. The bye week has finally arrived after 12 games, and the Browns certainly need it after they've spent most of the season working through injuries. They had 16 players on their injury report last week, while several others have been playing through injuries since training camp.

All of that is normal and expected on an NFL team. It doesn't mean that a bye week isn't needed and could be a huge boost for the Browns as they attempt a late reset to their season.