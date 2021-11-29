News & Notes: Browns lose All-Pro T Jack Conklin for the season

Jack Conklin's 2021 season came to an end Sunday in Baltimore.

Conklin has a ruptured patellar tendon, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, and has been ruled out for the rest of the year. The All-Pro right tackle suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Ravens and was ultimately carted off the field.

Conklin, who will undergo surgery to repair the injury, had just been activated from injured reserve after missing the previous three games with an elbow injury. He also missed multiple games earlier in the season because of a knee injury.

"I know he has the right makeup to come back from this, but it is one of those things where you never want to see a guy seriously hurt," G Joel Bitonio said. "We know we play a dangerous game, but that was a tough one. He is in our thoughts right now, and we are hoping the surgery goes well and he can come back from that."

The Browns tapped Blake Hance to fill in for Conklin on Sunday, a role he assumed during Conklin's previous stint on injured reserve. With the Browns on a bye, Stefanski said he would evaluate the roster situation without Conklin before determining how the Browns would approach the final five games.

Hance entered the season slated as a backup interior lineman but has been thrust into significant action at both tackle spots.