News & Notes: Browns lose All-Pro T Jack Conklin for the season

Cleveland’s veteran right tackle suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens

Nov 29, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jack Conklin's 2021 season came to an end Sunday in Baltimore.

Conklin has a ruptured patellar tendon, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, and has been ruled out for the rest of the year. The All-Pro right tackle suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Ravens and was ultimately carted off the field.

Conklin, who will undergo surgery to repair the injury, had just been activated from injured reserve after missing the previous three games with an elbow injury. He also missed multiple games earlier in the season because of a knee injury.

"I know he has the right makeup to come back from this, but it is one of those things where you never want to see a guy seriously hurt," G Joel Bitonio said. "We know we play a dangerous game, but that was a tough one. He is in our thoughts right now, and we are hoping the surgery goes well and he can come back from that."

The Browns tapped Blake Hance to fill in for Conklin on Sunday, a role he assumed during Conklin's previous stint on injured reserve. With the Browns on a bye, Stefanski said he would evaluate the roster situation without Conklin before determining how the Browns would approach the final five games.

Hance entered the season slated as a backup interior lineman but has been thrust into significant action at both tackle spots.

"Blake is a very smart, tough football player," Stefanski said. "He will give you everything he has. He is very sound in what he is doing. There are some tough matchups on the edge when you are facing some of these teams. He battled like he always does."

Bryant Update

TE Harrison Bryant suffered a high ankle sprain after corralling one of the longest passes of Sunday's game.

Bryant had three catches for 50 yards, 41 coming on a catch in the second quarter, before exiting with the injury. Stefanski said the Browns will evaluate his status throughout the bye and into next week when the team begins its preparations for its Week 14 matchup with the Ravens.

Bryant plays a key role in Cleveland's offense and often shares the field with Cleveland's two other tight ends, Austin Hooper and David Njoku. Without him available, Stefanski said the Browns would have to make some adjustments.

"We have to look at that," Stefanski said. "13 personnel is a big part of what we do because of those three guys. Without Harrison, definitely we need to pivot. It remains to be seen exactly which direction we go."

The Week Ahead

Browns players met Monday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and will be back in the building Tuesday before they are excused for the remainder of the week. The team will regroup next Monday to get a jumpstart on its rematch with the Ravens.

The Browns, of course, have played 12 straight weeks. Their bye comes on the second-to-last week in which they're distributed across the NFL.

"It is important that they get away and they get with their families and their loved ones and unplug for a couple of days," Stefanski said. "Coaches will work this week because we have a lot to do like we talked about."

